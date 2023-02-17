Thermal Lamination Films Market Worth USD 2.25 billion by 2029 at 8.2% CAGR - Report by Exactitude Consultancy

The demand for thermal lamination films is high for decorative packaging purposes from commercial industry segment particularly for advertisement of products.

Exactitude Consultancy has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Thermal Lamination Films Market.

The thermal lamination films market is expected to grow at 8.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2.25 billion by 2029 from USD 1.11 billion in 2022.

Thermal lamination films are decorative films, which are extrusion coated with thermal adhesives. These films adhere to the surface of the printed paper when heated, melting the adhesives. In general, there are three different types of thermal lamination films: those made of biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), those made of biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET), and those made of biaxially oriented nylon-6 (BOPA).

21-09-20 Cosmo Films Launches BOPP Clear Thermal Lamination Film with Antimicrobial Properties.

Cosmo Films Ltd., a global leader in specialty films for packaging, lamination & labeling applications and synthetic paper, has developed a novel BOPP based clear thermal lamination antimicrobial film.

North America is the leading producer of thermal lamination films followed by Asia Pacific.

In North America, luxury industry and printing industry are relatively bigger as compared to Asia Pacific. On account of the region's quick development activities and growing middle class, the demand for thermal lamination films in Asia Pacific is anticipated to outpace that in North America. Also, these areas' rising literacy rates are predicted to raise the need for thermal lamination films used by stationery product manufacturers to laminate books and other items. The Middle East area has a vast market for luxury goods.

Packaging solutions have a glossy, eye-catching appearance motivating lamination film demand.

Films for lamination come in both glossy and matte appearances. Glossy appearance alters how a product looks, particularly in the cosmetics and personal care industry, whereas matte lamination film enhances the product’s handling characteristics. The lamination films enhance the look of the product in addition to protecting it from wear and tear and other external causes like moisture, rain, dust, etc. Demand for lamination films is rising as a result of recent trends in the packaging sector, such as sustainability and recyclability, which are also luring consumers toward novel packaging.

Growing demand for tough, durable packaging materials accelerating lamination films market growth.

Due to additional benefits over rigid packaging in terms of ease and convenience and flexibility, the worldwide flexible packaging market has recently experienced significant expansion. Additionally, ongoing research and development in flexible packaging has resulted in advancements in various flexible packaging materials, driving market demand.

Thermal Lamination Films Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 1.11 billion in 2022 Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 2.25 billion by 2029 Growth rate CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2023 - 2029 Quantitative units Volume in kilo tons, revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2023 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, application, region Regional scope North America; Europe; China; Asia; Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; U.K.; France; Italy; Poland; Spain; India; Japan; Thailand; Malaysia; Indonesia; Vietnam; Singapore; Philippines; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Oman Key companies profiled Jindal Poly Films Ltd, COSMO Films (GBC), Polyplex, Transcendia, Shagun film enterprises, Flex Films, Taghleef Industries SLU, Drytac Corporation, J-Film Corporation, Beijing Kangde Xin Composite Material Company LLC (KDX America), Guangdong EKO Film Manufacture Co., Ltd., D&K Group Inc., GMP Co., Ltd, and others.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies operating in the thermal lamination films market are aiming at strategic collaborations with perforation technology companies and food packaging enterprises to address the requirements of an expanding food sector.

The major players operating in the global thermal lamination films industry include Jindal Poly Films Ltd, COSMO Films (GBC), Polyplex, Transcendia, Shagun film enterprises, Flex Films, Taghleef Industries SLU, Drytac Corporation, J-Film Corporation, Beijing Kangde Xin Composite Material Company LLC (KDX America), Guangdong EKO Film Manufacture Co., Ltd., D&K Group Inc., GMP Co., Ltd, and others.

Key Market Segments: Thermal Lamination Films Market

Thermal Lamination Films Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

BOPP Based Thermal Lamination Films

BOPET Based Thermal Lamination Films

BOPA Based Thermal Lamination Films

Others

Thermal Lamination Films Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Industrial Printing

Commercial Printing

Others

Market Dynamics:

Robust PE Films Correspond with Strict Requirements of Food Industry

Businesses in the thermal lamination film industry are expanding the amount of polyethylene (PE) lamination films they can produce. The thermal lamination film, which are utilised more frequently as inner and outside layer applications, are being added to the portfolio of Coveris, a European packaging firm and maker of paper & plastic-based flexible packaging solutions. thermal lamination film can be used to protect surfaces or act as sealants. The need for thermal lamination film is being driven by a variety of industries, including dairy, pet food, dry food & snacks, and personal care goods.

Growing Need for Strong, Durable Packing Materials Accelerating Thermal Lamination Films Market Growth

Due to additional benefits over rigid packaging in terms of ease and convenience and flexibility, the worldwide flexible packaging industry has recently experienced substantial expansion. Moreover, ongoing research and development in flexible packaging has resulted in advancements in various flexible packaging materials, driving market demand.

Key Question Answered

What is the current scenario of the global thermal lamination films market?

What are the emerging technologies for the development of thermal lamination films devices?

What are the historical size and the present size of the market segments and their future potential?

What are the major catalysts for the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long term?

What are the evolving opportunities for the players in the market?

Which are the key regions from the investment perspective?

What are the key strategies being adopted by the major players to up their market shares?

