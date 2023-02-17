Nine Mile Announces Drilling Begins on Its Nine Mile Brook VMS Project

The Company is resuming a 5,000m drill program which will concentrate on new Targets that have been identified at its high-priority ‘Hinge A’

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE, OTCQB: VMSXF, FSE: KQ9) (the “Company” or “Nine Mile”), is pleased to announce that winter drilling has commenced at the Company’s Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, utilizing skid-mount drill rigs operated by Orbit-Garant Drilling Inc. based in Moncton, New Brunswick. The drill program has re-entered Hole T05-A that was partially drilled prior to Holiday Winter break. The Company originally announced the drill program on January 16, 2023 and January 31, 2023. Nine Mile will announce further drilling updates over the coming weeks. Follow us on our social media platforms for timely updates, listed below.



Figure 1 - Orbit Drilling Operations on Nine Mile Brook VMS Project

“We are excited to have re-commenced our high priority Nine Mile Brook drill program with our larger, deeper skid mounted rig from Orbit-Garant, specialists in deeper drill targets programs. The exploration team is onsite and continuing with the T05-A hole at Hinge A Target Zone hole we capped when the Holiday Break began. We have also confirmed several additional target drill holes over this area based on the most advanced technical analysis from our Technical Team. We look forward to updating our exploration news shortly. We are also excited to welcome Oak Hill Financial & Global Media One. We are driven to build the most advanced and specialized team we can on and off the field,” stated Patrick J Cruickshank, MBA CEO & Director

Marketing Agreement

The Company has also engaged the services of Global Media One Limited (“Global Media One”) to manage social media on the Company’s behalf, including the distribution of news releases, interviews, and other similar services.

Global Media One does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Nine Mile or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Global Media One may provide additional services in the future.

About Global One Media

Global One Media is an innovative investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of small and mid-cap listed companies. We deliver creative and effective solutions for brand positioning and strategic communications across all industries, specializing in investor engagement and growth marketing for listed and pre-IPO companies. Using our global network, we help public companies dominate their sector amid the web and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME) VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company’s primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS; California Lake VMS; Canoe Landing Lake (East–West) VMS and the new Wedge VMS Projects. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “will,” “may,” “would,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “could” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) the Company is resuming a 5,000m drill program which will concentrate on new targets that have been identified at its high-priority ‘Hinge A’, (b) Nine Mile will announce further drilling updates over the coming weeks, (c) Global Media One may provide additional services in the future, and (d) we look forward to updating our exploration news shortly. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

