CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT REMINDER: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Epic Games, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors of its continued investigation whether certain directors and officers of Epic Games, Inc. ("Epic Games") breached their fiduciary duties to Epic Games and its shareholders.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Epic Games’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Epic Games in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties, and whether Epic Games and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On December 19, 2022, Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, announced it was paying $520 million to settle allegations by the Federal Trade Commission that Epic Games violated online privacy statutes.

If you are an Epic Games shareholder, you may have legal claims against Epic Games's directors and officers.

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

