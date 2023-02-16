Việt Nam and Italy to discuss cooperation during the World Expo 2030

VIETNAM, February 16 -

HÀ NỘI — Agriculture, environmental protection, and new energy will be priority areas in the relationship between Việt Nam and Italy, said Maria Tripodi, Italian Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

She met with representatives from the Vietnamese Government and relevant agencies to discuss cooperation opportunities within the framework of the World Expo 2030 during a recent visit to Việt Nam as head of a delegation promoting Rome’s candidacy as host of World Expo 2030.

The two sides are working towards ideas and forming joint projects during the World Expo.

Italian Ambassador to Việt Nam, H.E. Antonio Alessandro, said the relationship between the population and the environment is extremely important for a country like Việt Nam, with a high urbanisation rate and problems similar to Italy in climate change, overpopulation, and depletion of natural resources.

He added that the World Expo 2030 will open up many opportunities for cooperation between Italy and Việt Nam on these important issues.

The World Expo is among the greatest global events, with more than 170 years of history and provides a unique opportunity for participating countries to display to the world their identity, aspirations, progress, and technological achievements. At the same time, the World Expo is a global gathering of nations committed to finding solutions to the most pressing challenges of our time, thus contributing to the development of humankind.

Roma Expo 2030 is planned to take place from May 1 to October 31, 2030. It will not be just another “exhibition”. On the contrary, Rome Expo 2030 is a joint project to be developed together with all those countries who want to be part of it and join hands for a more sustainable and inclusive future.

The mission of Undersecretary Tripodi marked the first visit to Việt Nam by a representative of the Italian Government during the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the 10th anniversary of the Bilateral Strategic Partnership. — VNS