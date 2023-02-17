Standard Chartered named Best Foreign Bank in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, February 17 -

HÀ NỘI — Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam has been named the “Best Foreign Bank in Việt Nam” in 2022 for the second consecutive year and Best Digital Bank 2022 by Global Business Review.

Michele Wee, CEO Standard Chartered Vietnam, said: “Việt Nam, with its bright outlook in the medium and long term, is a key growth market for Standard Chartered. The country has an abundance of opportunities to thrive and we are fully committed to supporting Việt Nam's sustainable growth through a robust and sound long-term strategy. Our desire to be a catalyst for socio-economic development sits at the heart of our business strategy and is reflected in our brand promise, to be here for good. We are very proud to receive the recognition by Global Business Review and want to thank our clients and the Standard Chartered Vietnam team for the trust in our organisation.”

Standard Chartered continue strengthening its capabilities, investing in employees and resources in Việt Nam to serve the evolving needs of clients with cutting-edge technology, digitalisation and innovation in the provision of banking services to clients. Being the “Best Retail Bank” and “Best Mortgage Offering” in Việt Nam in 2022 at the Retail Banker International (RBI) Asia-Pacific (APAC) Trailblazer Awards 2022, Standard Chartered Bank is one of the first banks to launch a series of sustainable products such as Green Mortgage Loan and carbon neutral debit and credit cards.

These are part of a series of green products that have been launched and will be launched by the bank to encourage clients to adopt a sustainable living lifestyle. The Green Mortgage criteria include international standards such as LEED, BEAM Plus, BREEM, IFC EDGE, Green Mark, Green Star, Three Star System and G-Seed. Clients opting for projects that meet these standards are entitled to preferential green mortgage terms such as lower interest rate, waiver of valuation or insurance fee, servicing fee.

The bank has also recently been awarded the Best Foreign Retail Bank in Việt Nam 2022 by International Finance Magazine for the third consecutive year.

The bank continues to support local companies to drive commerce, prosperity, and expand internationally. As of 30 June 2022, the bank reported outstanding Sustainable Finance exposures of US$52 million supporting renewable energy assets, which has led to over 40 tonnes of CO2 saved in the last year, and $51 million supporting SME financing1.

Standard Chartered Vietnam and its global network also partner with local banks to finance renewable energy projects’ equipment and the bank continue to be a strong supporter in Việt Nam’s energy transition ambitions. — VNS