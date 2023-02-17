Modular Data Center Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Modular Data Center Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Modular Data Center Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Modular Data Center Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the modular data center market. As per TBRC’s modular data center market forecast, the modular data center market size is expected to grow to $61.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.9%.

Increasing environmental protection and energy consumption regulations are expected to propel the growth of the modular data center market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest modular data center market share. Major players in the modular data center market include IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Dell EMC, HPE Company, Baselayer Technology LLC, Vertiv Co., Schneider Electric SE.

Learn More On The Modular Data Center Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7790&type=smp

Trending Modular Data Center Market Trend

Technological innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the modular data center market. Major companies operating in modular data centers are focusing on integrating new technologies into their product offerings to increase the efficiency of their data centers. For instance, in June 2022, Schneider Electric SE, a France-based company that specializes in digital automation and energy management launched a speedier prefabricated data center service in Europe. Under the "Easy Modular Data Center All-in-One" brand, Schneider would deliver prefabricated containerized data centers from 27kW to 80kW produced at its Barcelona factory, with a streamlined ordering process. As opposed to engineer-to-order (ETO), the boxes are now available on a configure-to-order (CTO) basis, effectively moving toward standardized configurations that may be ordered from a catalog. For Edge sites or smaller users, the Easy prefabricated series of containers are ISO standard sized and may be delivered in as little as 12 weeks.

Modular Data Center Market Segments

• By Component: Solutions, Services

• By Organization Size: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

• By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Retail, Manufacturing, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global modular data center market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global modular data center market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/modular-data-center-global-market-report

A modular data center is a portable collection of components placed in any location to provide data center capabilities such as storage and networking. The primary purpose of these modular data centers is to provide a cost-effective and scalable approach to obtain flexible computing capabilities wherever they are needed.

Modular Data Center Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Modular Data Center Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on modular data center global market size, drivers and trends, modular data center global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and modular data center global market growth across geographies. The modular data center global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/database-storage-backup-software-publishing-global-market-report

Hyperscale Data Centres Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hyperscale-data-centres-global-market-report

Platform As A Service (PaaS) Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/platform-as-a-service-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

