Mary Ellen Hettinger of Heavenly Visitors to be Featured on Close Up Radio

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In these difficult and uncertain times, many are turning to the metaphysical world to find meaning. Although skeptics may dismiss it as “woo woo,” mediumship is one practice where individuals can find answers to their questions about the afterlife through connection to their loved ones “on the other side.”

Mary Ellen Hettinger is one such individual, an evidential medium, Certified Angel Guide, psychic, and animal communicator at HeavenlyVisitors.com. An award-winning reporter and writer with 40 years as a professional communicator, Hettinger discovered her communication skills extended to the afterlife—i.e., she “talks to and sees dead people” -- only eight years ago.

“My passion and purpose is to bring comfort and joy to people, especially those who are grieving, by giving evidence that their loved ones on the other side are still with them, and that love never dies,” she says.

As a medium, Hettinger acts as a bridge between the spiritual world and the physical world. Her heartfelt, evidence-based messages of hope can help bring comfort and closure to those grieving the loss of loved ones.

Another fascinating aspect to her mediumship is that currently all consultations are by phone—yet she can connect with people around the globe.

“I consider my work a sacred trust, and what a privilege it is to be able to provide proof of life after death.”

Through her work, Hettinger assures us that the other side, which she refers to as Heaven, truly does exist and we are no longer bound by physical bodies. Moreover, our departed loved ones are still aware of us, continue to love us, and watch over us.

In fact, this is also the case for our beloved fur babies. Hettinger says it wouldn’t be Heaven without them because they are pure souls who teach us unconditional love.

“As an animal communicator, I ‘speak’ with animals telepathically, both living and those who have crossed over, so I can convey their thoughts, feelings, and emotions. When I communicate with pets this can help create positive changes in their behavior, or I can discover what is bothering them. This helps us form an even stronger bond with our animal companions who have so much to teach us.”

“More people are interested in learning about topics such as mediumship, accessing their intuition, interpreting dreams, raising their ‘frequency’ and what that means, etc.,” notes Hettinger.

“All of these things are, I believe, part of a transformation where we are becoming aware of a ‘collective consciousness.’ That is, we are all connected.

”When I provide my clients with messages from their loved ones, they get closure and comfort. What a joy it is for me to be able to do that!” Hettinger says.

Close Up Radio will feature Mary Ellen Hettinger in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Monday February 20th at 12pm EST

To learn more, see reviews or book an appointment, visit www.HeavenlyVisitors.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno