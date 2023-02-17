Masa Flour Market Growth, Share, Price, Trends, Size, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report & Forecast 2023-2028
Global Masa Flour Market to be Driven by Growing Awareness of its Health Benefits in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028SHRIDIAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Masa Flour Market Price, Trends, Analysis, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives in-depth analysis of the Global Masa Flour market, assessing the market based on its segments like Nature, Type, Distribution Channel, Application, End-Use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/masa-flour-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 248 Billion (Global Flour Market)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 4.5% (Global Flour Market)
• Forecast Market Size (2028): USD 323 Billion (Global Flour Market)
Consumer tastes are moving to healthier and convenient food choices, resulting in the need for new creative food items. Masa corn flour is used extensively in Mexican food preparations and due to its nutritional value, is becoming a popular alternative to wheat flour. Masa corn flour is used to manufacture a wide range of products, including tortillas, tamales, etc. The market for masa corn products is driven primarily by a rising demand for nutritious and creative food products. The demand for masa corn products is boosted by the instant and easy to use masa corn flour, as these preparations can be prepared domestically. The demand for masa corn products is therefore guided by convenient food products.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Masa flour is the generally called as corn dough which is produced using the nixtamalization process. Nixtamalization is the processing of maize, in which the raw material (corn) is soaked and cooked in a warm solution of alkali (generally lime water or solution of potassium carbonate). This is done to remove the mycotoxin from the grain and enhance the niacin content thereby increasing the nutritional value.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/masa-flour-market
On the basis of Nature, the industry is divided into:
• Organic
• Conventional
On the basis of Type, the industry is divided into:
• Yellow
• White
On the basis of Distribution Channel, the industry is divided into:
• Supermarket and Hypermarket
• Convenience Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Online Retail
• Others
On the basis of Application, the industry is divided into:
• Tortillas
• Tamales
• Gorditas
• Corn Chips
• Others
On the basis of End-Use, the industry is divided into:
• Food Processing
• Food Service
On the basis of Region, the industry is divided into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Market Trends
The nutritional content of masa flour is relatively high, as compared to standard corn flour. Research reveals that gluten, which is found in whole grains such as wheat, is sometimes difficult to digest for the human digestive system. Masa flour application is helpful in reducing dietary gluten content. Nowadays, people are more health conscious and for a lot of people, weight control is a huge challenge. This is the primary implicit explanation behind the rising worldwide demand for masa flour and its products. Consumer tastes are evolving these days with rising awareness of the benefits of balanced and nutritious foods which is one of the main reasons behind the rising demand for masa flour. Masa flour has emerged as a successful alternative to wheat flour because of its ease of use and high nutritional value. Obesity, mainly in North America and the APAC region, is a major issue faced by many individuals. There is, therefore, a potential for producers of masa flour to expand their market in these regions. In the global market for masa corn products, Latin America holds s significant share. Masa corn flour is a typical Latin American dough flour and is thus a major contributor to the growth of masa corn products.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Mesa Foods, LLC., Cargill, Incorporated, Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients, Buhler AG, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods., Cornexo GmbH, Bunge North America, Inc. and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Integrated Bridge Systems Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-integrated-bridge-systems-market-growth-share-price-trends-size-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2022-2027-2022-11-28?mod=search_headline
Tax Management Software Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-tax-management-software-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2022-2027-2022-11-28?mod=search_headline
Teledermatology Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-teledermatology-market-price-share-size-trends-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2022-2027-2022-11-28?mod=search_headline
Variable Speed Generator Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-variable-speed-generator-market-trends-share-price-size-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2022-2027-2022-11-29?mod=search_headline
Laboratory Furniture Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-laboratory-furniture-market-price-share-size-trends-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2022-2027-2022-11-25?mod=search_headline
Global Red Berries Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/red-berries-market
Global Refinery Catalyst Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/refinery-catalyst-market
Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/water-soluble-fertilisers-market
Global Mammography Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mammography-market
Global Snus Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/snus-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Mathew Williams
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other