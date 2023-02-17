Hui Huliau Names Howard Russell as Chief Financial & Strategy Officer

/EIN News/ -- WAIANAE, Hawaii, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hui Huliau announced the expanded role of Howard Russell to include Chief Strategy Officer. In his new position as Chief Financial & Strategy Officer, he will report to Deryl Wright, CEO and Founder. Russell will continue to oversee the organization's long-term financial planning, cashflow, risk management, tax strategy and treasury, and manage credit and investor relationships. He will also drive the development and execution of the organization's growth strategy; identify strategic opportunities and partnerships, threats and risks, potential joint ventures, merger & acquisition targets, and essential capital projects; and establish key performance indicators to measure the organization's success.

"Howard was one of the principal architects of Hui Huliau's for-profit business strategy. His contributions as CFO have been essential to the growth of the organization. He has led many strategic initiatives for Hui Huliau and brings that experience to the CSO position. In this expanded role, Howard will play an important role in shaping our future," said Deryl Wright.

Hui Huliau is a nonprofit Native Hawaiian Organization (NHO) with for-profit subsidiaries that participate in the U.S. Small Business Administration's 8(a) Business Development Program. Profits from these companies help support important education, social, and cultural programs for Native Hawaiians. Over the last six years, Hui Huliau has grown from a handful of employees to a global enterprise with contracts supporting the U.S. Department of State, the Department of Defense, the Defense Health Agency, the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the California National Guard. Hui Huliau has employees working across the U.S. and in 12 foreign countries and maintains corporate offices in Waianae, HI; Tampa, FL; Oklahoma City, OK; and Poquoson, VA.

Contact Information:

Jane Sharrock

Corporate Vice President

jsharrock@huihuliau.com



