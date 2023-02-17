Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,484 in the last 365 days.

Hui Huliau Names Howard Russell as Chief Financial & Strategy Officer

/EIN News/ -- WAIANAE, Hawaii, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hui Huliau announced the expanded role of Howard Russell to include Chief Strategy Officer. In his new position as Chief Financial & Strategy Officer, he will report to Deryl Wright, CEO and Founder. Russell will continue to oversee the organization's long-term financial planning, cashflow, risk management, tax strategy and treasury, and manage credit and investor relationships. He will also drive the development and execution of the organization's growth strategy; identify strategic opportunities and partnerships, threats and risks, potential joint ventures, merger & acquisition targets, and essential capital projects; and establish key performance indicators to measure the organization's success. 

"Howard was one of the principal architects of Hui Huliau's for-profit business strategy. His contributions as CFO have been essential to the growth of the organization. He has led many strategic initiatives for Hui Huliau and brings that experience to the CSO position. In this expanded role, Howard will play an important role in shaping our future," said Deryl Wright. 

Hui Huliau is a nonprofit Native Hawaiian Organization (NHO) with for-profit subsidiaries that participate in the U.S. Small Business Administration's 8(a) Business Development Program. Profits from these companies help support important education, social, and cultural programs for Native Hawaiians. Over the last six years, Hui Huliau has grown from a handful of employees to a global enterprise with contracts supporting the U.S. Department of State, the Department of Defense, the Defense Health Agency, the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the California National Guard. Hui Huliau has employees working across the U.S. and in 12 foreign countries and maintains corporate offices in Waianae, HI; Tampa, FL; Oklahoma City, OK; and Poquoson, VA.

Contact Information:
Jane Sharrock
Corporate Vice President
jsharrock@huihuliau.com

Related Images






Image 1: Hui Huliau corporate logo


Corporate logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Hui Huliau corporate logo

Hui Huliau corporate logo

You just read:

Hui Huliau Names Howard Russell as Chief Financial & Strategy Officer

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.