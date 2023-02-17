Dr. Josefino Tunac of Arterez to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diseases are the bane of our existence. Throughout history diseases have been the major killer of humans. In 3,000 BC, an epidemic suspected to be smallpox wiped out a prehistoric village in China; in 430 BC typhoid fever ravaged Athens; in 165-180 AD smallpox killed over 5 million people in the Roman Empire, then the bubonic plague in 541AD killed 10% of world’s population. The Black Death of 1346-1353 caused by bacteria wiped out half of Europe’s population, then in 1520 smallpox ravaged 90% of Aztecs population leading to the collapse of the Inca and Aztec civilizations. Diseases killed more soldiers than bullets in the 1860s Civil War.

Following the Civil War, was the flu pandemic in 1889-1890, killing 1 million people in just a few months, and then the Spanish Flu of 1918-1920 killed about 500 million people. The Asian flu in 1957-1958 claimed more than 1 million lives and the AIDS virus in 1981- present has claimed an estimated 35 million lives. The H1N1 swine flu pandemic in 2009-2010 infected about 1.4 billion people and killed about 575,400; the west African Ebola epidemic in 2014-2016 killed 11,325. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic 2019-present has claimed 6.78 million people to date.

In the Medieval period, doctors thought the plague was created by air and fumes produced by poor sanitation. The recommended treatment was a good diet, rest, and relocation to a new environment, which eventually helped the body to heal. Because of the ravages of smallpox, in desperation, Benjamin Jesty, a Scottish farmer in 1774 injected (vaccinated) a pus from a cow infected with cowpox to his family and found protection from smallpox. Vaccination was later championed by Edward Jenner and credited for the eradication of smallpox. During the Civil war diseases were treated according to symptoms including soybean curd, wine, myrrh, opium, iodide, mercury, arsenic, sulfa, etc.

Just like Jesty with the smallpox, Alexander Fleming serendipitously discovered the antibiotic penicillin which was introduced in 1940 as the panacea for bacterial infection. Thereafter, smallpox and bacterial plagues were under control. The next challenge for modern society is effective treatment of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and now Alzheimer’s. Rightly or wrongly, the lobbying clouts of the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the American Heart Association (AHA), 1st and 2nd largest non-profit organizations, have created awareness and government funding for the treatment for these diseases. For example, in 1971, the government legislated and funded “War on Cancer” and identified ‘cancer-associated’ components as drug targets. Another heavily funded legislation was the 1977 “War on Cholesterol”, which identified high cholesterol as the component cause for heart disease. In 1990, the government launched the “Human Genome Project” (HGP), which inspired the identification of component genes as targets for stem cell replacements, immunotherapies, antibodies, and vaccines. More recently (2020), the government enacted “Operation Warp Speed” (OWS) and identified the spike-protein component of COVID-19 as target for diagnostics and vaccines. Dr Tunac agrees with government’s effort to fund and solve problems, but what Dr Tunac does not agree is the platform of reducing the diseases into component parts or symptoms as treatment targets and ignoring the global nature of the disease.

In other words, targeting the components parts or symptoms of a disease offers a quick-fix or band-aid relief, but does not solve the global nature of the disease. Chronic diseases are complex and multifactorial in nature triggered by lifestyle or environmental factors with no single identifiable drug target. For example, high cholesterol is the anointed symptom in CVD, thus statins were developed to target cholesterol; high glucose as symptom for diabetes, thus a range of glucose-lowering drugs; high blood pressure (BP) as symptom for hypertension, again a range of drugs that reduce BP; amyloid plaques as symptom for Alzheimer’s, which is the target of the recently approve drug Legembi. Symptoms are downstream manifestations and symptom-targeting drugs do not address the global nature of complex diseases. Reductionist therapy conveniently cater to evidence-based results to be measured and quantitated in terms of health insurance, prices of premiums, drugs, and other health-related goods and services or as predictive models.

In this regard, despite meeting the cholesterol level mandated by the AHA-NIH guideline, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are still the leading cause of death globally with ~ 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019, representing 32% of all global deaths. In the US one person dies every 34 seconds from cardiovascular disease or 1 in every 5 deaths. In summary, cholesterol is the essence of life, the foundation of membranes that define animals and humans; high cholesterol does not cause heart disease and reducing cholesterol balance kills people.

By the same token identifying and targeting a cancer associated component does not solve the global problem of cancer. Isolating the spike-protein component of a covid-19 as a target for vaccine does not address the global nature of the virus. Best vaccines involve the: whole virus (live attenuated or inactivated). The more similar a vaccine is to natural pathogen, the better the immune response.

Alternatively, Dr Tunac addresses the global etiology of diseases as target(s) for drug treatment, which he calls “Burglar Proofing”. This involves the design of a multicomponent drug to fortify or restore the innate (physical) and immunological defense system.

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Joseph Tunac in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday February 21st at 2 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.arterez.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno