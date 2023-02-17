Green Coatings Market is projected to reach $155.9 billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.8%, says MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Green Coatings Market is projected to grow from USD 123.6 Billion in 2022 to USD 155.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2027, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing green coatings market in the world. Increasing focus on health and sustainability is one of its driving factors.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1260

Browse In-Depth TOC On "Green Coatings Market”

189 - Market Data Tables

56 - Figures

246 - Pages

List of Key Players in Green Coatings Market:

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands) PPG Industries (US) Axalta Coating Systems (US) BASF SE (Germany) The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Green Coatings Market:

Driver: Increasing focus on health and sustainability brings “going green” idea into greater limelight Restraint: Availability and cost of specialized raw materials needed for green coatings Opportunity: Rising demand for renewable raw materials Challenge: To develop synthetic technologies that possess little or no toxicity to human health and environment

Key Findings of the Study:

Wood coatings is the second fastest-growing segment of the overall Green coatings market. China is the largest Green coatings market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1260

Asia Pacific accounted for 49.6%, in terms of value, of the global Green coatings market in 2021. The strong growth in the region is highly attributed by increasing economic growth rate, followed by heavy investment across different application areas, such as automotive, consumer goods & appliances, building & construction, and furniture. Asia Pacific region is witnessing an increased demand for high-end cars due to increasing purchasing power of consumers and large-scale investments in the automobile sector in the region.

With the growing population and increasing migration of population to the developed nations, the construction industry is estimated to develop substantially in the near future. It allows the architectural application to have the largest market share of Green coatings market. Architectural green coatings possess various favorable properties, such as high corrosion and temperature resistance, increased durability of end-products, and low fire-hazards risk; and thus, are preferred for use in various commercial and industrial applications.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1260

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries (US), Axalta Coating Systems (US), BASF SE (Germany), and The Sherwin-Williams Company (US) are the key players in the global Green coatings market. These top 5 players together accounted for a share of 45-50% of the total Green coatings market, while the rest was secured by small and medium-sized enterprises in 2021.

Browse Adjacent Markets Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com