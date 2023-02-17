Supply Chain Analytics Global Market to Reach $28.3 Billion by 2030: Growing Need to Improve Supply Chain Efficiency Widens Opportunities
Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Analytics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Supply Chain Analytics estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Sales & Operations Planning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.7% CAGR and reach US$11.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Planning & Procurement segment is readjusted to a revised 14% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR
The Supply Chain Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.7% and 11.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
- Birst, Inc.
- Capgemini SE
- Genpact Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Kinaxis Inc.
- MicroStrategy, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- Tableau Software, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|192
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$10.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$28.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Supply Chain Analytics Market: Overview & Outlook
- Supply Chain Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Need to Improve Supply Chain Efficiency Widens Opportunities
- Emphasis on Effective Supply Chain Management Augurs Well
- Digital Transformation of the Supply Chain: Cornerstone for Future Growth
- Relevance of Supplier Performance Gives Impetus to Market Expansion
- Importance of Demand Analysis & Forecasts Aids Growth
- Role of Inventory Management in Smooth Functioning of Business
- AI & ML Seek Role in Supply Chain Strategies
- Concerns Over Data Security: Major Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
