Global Deep Learning Market Report 2023: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2022 & 2023-2027

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Learning Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application, By End-User Industry, By Architecture, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global deep learning market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Reduction in hardware costs, improvement of computational power, and rise in adoption of cloud-based technology are the primary factors driving the demand for the global deep learning market for the next five years.

Deep learning is a subset of machine learning which involves a neural network with three or more layers. Deep learning learns by processing large amounts of data to extract meaningful information.

Deep learning technology enhances the automation process, drives artificial intelligence applications, and services, and performs analytical and physical tasks without human intervention. Deep learning technology is expected to witness massive demand in the forecast period due to an increase in demand for convenience services and applications aiming to improve the consumer experience.

Increased Awareness about Deep Learning Technology Drives the Market Growth

The rise in the adoption of IoT devices across several industries is fueling the demand for technologies having high computational power. Shift to online platforms by prominent industry verticals to increase transparency and access of employees to the company data generates large volumes of data. Deep learning solution provides companies with flexible and scalable insights. The solutions are affordable and help in processing the information in real time, allowing organizations to make informed decisions in less time.

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector create huge growth opportunities for deep learning technology. The BFSI industry stores vast amounts of confidential information that needs to be protected from possible cyberattacks. Deep learning technology is highly secure and takes essential steps to adhere to strict compliance guidelines, ensuring that the data is not lost and is adequately documented.

A rise in the Adoption of Cloud Technology Fuels the Market Demand

With the increase in data generation, the need for tools that can analyze, process, and extract meaningful information is expected to rise. Cloud analytics combines infrastructural, analytical, and technological tools & techniques and aids in obtaining essential data from the dataset.

The rapid adoption of cloud-based deep learning platforms eliminates the need to invest in capital and hardware infrastructure and, therefore, is considered highly cost-effective. It also lowers the operational and maintenance costs for organizations. Cloud-based deep learning technology is highly secure and provides enhanced protection to secure critical information of the organization.

Applications in Automotive Industry Support the Market Growth

The flourishing automotive industry and the adoption of attractive features and technologies by automotive manufacturers are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global deep-learning market in the next five years.

Deep learning finds several applications in self-driving cars, connected vehicles, predictive maintenance, driver assistance, quality control, and efficiently managing the supply chain. The advancements in deep learning technology and the growing use of advanced technologies in automobiles are expected to accelerate the global deep learning market growth for the next five years.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global deep learning market.

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

Sensory Inc.

Report Scope:

Deep Learning Market, By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Deep Learning Market, By Application:

Image Recognition

Signal Recognition

Data Mining

Deep Learning Market, By End-User Industry:

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive

Security

Manufacturing

Others

Deep Learning Market, By Architecture:

Deep Learning Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fja4r9-learning?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900