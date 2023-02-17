Submit Release
/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce milestone in Daniel J. MacDonald Building modernization project/

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, for an announcement related to the Veterans Affairs Canada national headquarters.

Following the announcement, Minister MacAulay will take questions from the media.

Date:

Friday, February 17, 2023


Time:

10:30 am (Atlantic time)


Location:

Daniel J. MacDonald Building

161 Grafton Street

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island


http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/17/c7291.html

