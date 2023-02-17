/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce milestone in Daniel J. MacDonald Building modernization project/
CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, for an announcement related to the Veterans Affairs Canada national headquarters.
Following the announcement, Minister MacAulay will take questions from the media.
Date:
Friday, February 17, 2023
Time:
10:30 am (Atlantic time)
Location:
Daniel J. MacDonald Building
161 Grafton Street
Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
