Global Spintronics Market Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030 - Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM) Segment to Grow at a CAGR of 27%, Accounting for $2.8 Billion
Global Spintronics Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Spintronics estimated at US$628.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 27% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Radio Frequency (rf) & Microwave Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 24.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $232.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.7% CAGR
The Spintronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$232.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.2% and 22% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.7% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Spintronics: An Introduction
- Spintronics to Facilitate Transition from Traditional to Sophisticated Electronic Devices
- Market Outlook
- Spintronics to Power Semiconductor Innovations
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Disruption to Supply Chains and Delay in New Product Introductions Impact Spintronics Market
- Global Economic Update
- War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
- Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global Growth
- Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
- Worsening Global Economic Situation to Play Spoilsport for Semiconductor Market in 2023
- Competition
- Spintronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors for 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Research Breakthroughs to Drive Spintronics Become a Mainstream Technology
- Spintronics to Address Challenges in Microelectronics
- Miniaturization of Electronic Devices Spell Opportunities
- Spin-based Electronic Devices and Components Gather Demand
- Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth
- Growing Demand for EVs to Drive Demand for Spintronics Sensors
- Potential use of Spintronics in Quantum Computing
- Energy-Efficient Data Storage Hold Strong Potential
- Evolving Capabilities Present MRAM as a Promising Memory Technology of the Future
- Emergence of Next Generation Memory Technologies to Support Growth of MRAM Market
- Spintronics to Transform Data Storage
- Recent Advances in STT-MRAM
- MRAM Moves into Embedded Space
- Increasing Competitiveness of Embedded MRAM (eMRAM) with Other Memory Technologies
- eMRAM Holds an Edge Over Other Memory Technologies: Comparing Power, Performance, Area, and Availability of SRAM, eMRAM, eFLASH, PCM, RRAM, and FeFET
- Second Generation STT-MRAM to Grab Growing Share of MRAM Market
- STT-RAM to Emerge as a Potential Leading Memory Type in the Embedded Emerging NVM Market
- Emerging Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market
- Challenges Confronting Fabrication and Testing of STT-RAM
- Growing Memory Requirements of Data Centers to Propel MRAM Market
- Power, Cost, and Time Saving Advantages of STT-MRAM to Drive Adoption in Hyperscale Data Centers
- Rising Computing Needs of Consumer Electronic Devices: Opportunity for MRAM Market
- MRAM Evolves as a Memory Solution for Intelligent and Connected Automobiles
- Toggle MRAM Preps for 5G Revolution
- Edge Computing to Drive Demand for MRAM
- Spintronic Devices to Supplant CMOS Devices in Several Applications
- IoT Era Opens New Avenues for Growth
- Embedded MRAM Emerges as a Promising Technology for IoT Devices, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
- Rapidly Growing AI/ML Market Presents Growth Opportunities for MRAM Adoption
- Growing Concept of Smart Buildings and Need for Efficient Energy Management Systems Open New Opportunities
- Smart Grids: A Potential Application
- Rise in Demand PoC Diagnostics to Provide Growth Platform for Spintronics
- Upcoming Trends in the IoT Industry
- Material Innovations Give a Boost to Market Growth
- New Study Explores Potential of Topological Materials for Developing Ultrafast Spintronics
- Graphene Evolves as a Viable Material for Spintronics
- Graphene Flagship Paves Way for Novel Computing Technologies
- Researchers Demonstrate the Potential of a New Quantum Material for Creating Two Spintronic Technologies
- Spintronics-Powered Memory Devices to Offer Perfect Blend of High-Performance & Low Power
- Scientists Explore Spintronics for Power-Efficient, High-Speed Wireless Communication
- Investigating Spintronics to Develop Novel Materials for Futuristic Electronic Circuits
- Creation and Observation of Hopfions Could Advance Next-Generation Spintronic Devices
- Spintronics to Move Ahead with Innovative Approach for Direct Fabrication of Nanowires
