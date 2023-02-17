Global Spintronics Market Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030 - Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM) Segment to Grow at a CAGR of 27%, Accounting for $2.8 Billion

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Spintronics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Spintronics Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Spintronics estimated at US$628.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 27% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Radio Frequency (rf) & Microwave Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 24.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $232.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.7% CAGR

The Spintronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$232.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.2% and 22% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.7% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Spintronics: An Introduction

Spintronics to Facilitate Transition from Traditional to Sophisticated Electronic Devices

Market Outlook

Spintronics to Power Semiconductor Innovations

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Disruption to Supply Chains and Delay in New Product Introductions Impact Spintronics Market

Global Economic Update

War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global Growth

Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

Worsening Global Economic Situation to Play Spoilsport for Semiconductor Market in 2023

Competition

Spintronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors for 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Research Breakthroughs to Drive Spintronics Become a Mainstream Technology

Spintronics to Address Challenges in Microelectronics

Miniaturization of Electronic Devices Spell Opportunities

Spin-based Electronic Devices and Components Gather Demand

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth

Growing Demand for EVs to Drive Demand for Spintronics Sensors

Potential use of Spintronics in Quantum Computing

Energy-Efficient Data Storage Hold Strong Potential

Evolving Capabilities Present MRAM as a Promising Memory Technology of the Future

Emergence of Next Generation Memory Technologies to Support Growth of MRAM Market

Spintronics to Transform Data Storage

Recent Advances in STT-MRAM

MRAM Moves into Embedded Space

Increasing Competitiveness of Embedded MRAM (eMRAM) with Other Memory Technologies

eMRAM Holds an Edge Over Other Memory Technologies: Comparing Power, Performance, Area, and Availability of SRAM, eMRAM, eFLASH, PCM, RRAM, and FeFET

Second Generation STT-MRAM to Grab Growing Share of MRAM Market

STT-RAM to Emerge as a Potential Leading Memory Type in the Embedded Emerging NVM Market

Emerging Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market

Challenges Confronting Fabrication and Testing of STT-RAM

Growing Memory Requirements of Data Centers to Propel MRAM Market

Power, Cost, and Time Saving Advantages of STT-MRAM to Drive Adoption in Hyperscale Data Centers

Rising Computing Needs of Consumer Electronic Devices: Opportunity for MRAM Market

MRAM Evolves as a Memory Solution for Intelligent and Connected Automobiles

Toggle MRAM Preps for 5G Revolution

Edge Computing to Drive Demand for MRAM

Spintronic Devices to Supplant CMOS Devices in Several Applications

IoT Era Opens New Avenues for Growth

Embedded MRAM Emerges as a Promising Technology for IoT Devices, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Rapidly Growing AI/ML Market Presents Growth Opportunities for MRAM Adoption

Growing Concept of Smart Buildings and Need for Efficient Energy Management Systems Open New Opportunities

Smart Grids: A Potential Application

Rise in Demand PoC Diagnostics to Provide Growth Platform for Spintronics

Upcoming Trends in the IoT Industry

Material Innovations Give a Boost to Market Growth

New Study Explores Potential of Topological Materials for Developing Ultrafast Spintronics

Graphene Evolves as a Viable Material for Spintronics

Graphene Flagship Paves Way for Novel Computing Technologies

Researchers Demonstrate the Potential of a New Quantum Material for Creating Two Spintronic Technologies

Spintronics-Powered Memory Devices to Offer Perfect Blend of High-Performance & Low Power

Scientists Explore Spintronics for Power-Efficient, High-Speed Wireless Communication

Investigating Spintronics to Develop Novel Materials for Futuristic Electronic Circuits

Creation and Observation of Hopfions Could Advance Next-Generation Spintronic Devices

Spintronics to Move Ahead with Innovative Approach for Direct Fabrication of Nanowires

