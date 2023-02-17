Fleet Management Global Market Report 2023: Demand for Less Maintenance and Lower Operation Costs Boosts Growth

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fleet Management Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fleet management market is projected to reach $41.54 billion by 2031 from $8.35 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 19.52% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The growth in the global fleet management market is expected to be driven by increasing demand of cutting extra maintenance and operation costs.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Fleet Management tools used in commercial vehicles are advancing technologically and are expected to grow faster in the forecast period. Key market development activities are expected to be boosted by emergence of the connected vehicles.

The global fleet management market is still in the growth phase. An increasing awareness of fleet management system benefits in the fleet businesses is propelling the Fleet Management market. The growth of fleet management is also attributed to the industrial revolution with the adoption of new technologies.

Impact

In U.S., since December 16, 2019, all fleet managers/commercial drivers have been required to replace their AOBRDs with modern ELDs. The exemption applies to fleets already using an AOBRD device by the original December 18 deadline, so they didn't need ELDs as urgently as others.

In the United Kingdom, from 2022 The Government of the United Kingdom made mandatory to install speed limiter on all new vehicles produced. The Department for Transport confirmed this after the European Commission approved new rules. Even though the U.K. is no longer a member of the EU, this ruling is still followed. As a result, The U.K. fleet management market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application Type

Real Time Location Monitoring

Fuel Management

Maintenance Management

Driver Management

Weight/Volume Tracking

Accounting and Insurance

Based on the application type segment, the global fleet management market is expected to be dominated by the real time location monitoring segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation 2: by Vehicle Type

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

The light commercial vehicles segment is expected to be the leading segment in the market with the increasing vehicle fleet and demand for applications such as last-mile delivery, logistics, and transportation.

Segmentation 3: by Component

Hardware

Software

Service

The software component segment dominated the global fleet management market in 2021. The user-friendly features of fleet management software have helped this market sector grow in recent years despite its greater cost.

Segmentation 4: by Deployment

For the year 2021, the cloud segment dominated the global fleet management market. Cloud segment is expected to be the largest segment in the forecast period since they are having lower infrastructure costs, easy-to-use and less complex sophisticated features than on-premises fleet management system.

Segmentation 5: by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific and Japan

China

Europe

U.K.

Rest-of-the-World

For the year 2021, North America was the largest region in the fleet management market due to the largest commercial vehicle fleets in the U.S. and fastest adoption of connected technologies in the commercial vehicles. However, the Rest-of-the World and Asia-Pacific and Japan fleet managements market is expected to grow at a high growth rate during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Recent Developments in the Fleet Management Market

In February 2022, Veniam, an intelligent networking provider, combined its technology with TomTom IndiGO, a flexible digital cockpit platform, to deliver best-in-class connectivity for onboard applications and car manufacturers worldwide.

In May 2022, Astrata Europe BV. partnered with Bosch Group for five years. This may benefit the company in terms of optimizing its supply chain as it has started production in Europe to focus on reducing delay time and shipping risks of products.

In April 2021, The world's leading provider of IoT devices and technologies, Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd., partnered with Sigfox, the OG network pioneer and IoT leader. This collaboration launched a series of initiatives to make asset management and stolen vehicle recovery (SVR).

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

The following are the demand drivers for the fleet management market:

Growing Number of Vehicle and Asset Thefts

Increase in Road Accidents

Volatility in Fuel Prices

Augmented Demand for Fleet Management Solutions from Transportation and Logistics Industry

The market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:

Connecting Information Together from a Variety of Sources

Risk of Cyber Attacks

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of fleet management products available by Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), by Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud), by Application Type (Real Time Location Monitoring, Fuel Management, Maintenance Management, Driver Management, Weight/Volume Tracking, and Accounting and Insurance), by Commercial Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles). Increasing demand worldwide is pushing the sales of fleet management systems. Therefore, the fleet management business is a low-investment and high-revenue generating model.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global Fleet Management Market is exponentially growing, with enormous opportunities for the market players. Some strategies covered in this segment are product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The companies' preferred strategy has been product launches, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their positions in the global fleet management market.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global fleet management market analyzed and profiled in the study involve fleet management-based product manufacturers and start-ups. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global fleet management market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Key Companies Profiled

Trimble Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

TomTom International BV

Geotab Inc.

Verizon

AT&T Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Embitel

Teletrac Navman US Ltd

Gurtam

Wheels Donlen

Astrata Europe BV.

TELTONIKA

Navtelecom, LLC

Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

Fleetx

Fleeti

Wonder Wagen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cwrs9c-management?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900