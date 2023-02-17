NEW BOOK LAUNCH: How to Land the 8-9 Figure Whale Accounts for Software, Tech and B2B Companies

In this new publication, Luka Yang, CMO & Growth Marketing Expert, delves into the real-life startup, growth, and success story of a software and technology company that eventually became an industry leader in the markets they served. He reveals the sales, marketing, growth, and results hacking strategies that led to 7-9 figure campaigns, as well as the challenges, goals, and triumphs that were encountered and achieved along the journey.

A glimpse into the mind of a growth marketing master on winning 8 and 9 figure deals.

Part I: The Beginning

He reveals the sales, marketing, growth, and results hacking strategies that led to 7-9 figure campaigns, as well as the challenges, goals, and triumphs that were encountered and achieved along the journey.

Yang recalls, "When I first joined the company, they were relying on referrals and industry contacts for business, but had no consistent flow of clients."

The biggest obstacle was breaking into the industry and the prolonged sales cycles, which could range from 1-5 years.

The deals were also substantial, with winning deal sizes around $10-100 million, and the implementation projects taking a team of people around 3-5 years for completion, not including maintenance and future upgrades.

The sales and marketing team was minimal, with no team leader, systems, direction, or growth plan.

The founders and leadership team knew they had a problem to solve but had no idea how to achieve it. This was the starting point.

The goal was to turn the company into a high-growth organization, becoming the leader in the industry and dominating their markets. The upside was that the deals were profitable, the company was lean, and the opportunities were endless.

If the company won just one deal per year, it would have been profitable for the organization.

In the next part, Yang will share his expertise on "How to Land the Whale Accounts for Software, Tech and B2B Companies worth 8 and 9 Figures."

This will provide valuable insights on how to implement a growth plan and strategies for startup founders and CEO's of software, technology, and B2B companies to successfully secure large accounts and drive growth for their businesses.

Part II: The Growth Plan

In this section, Luka Yang, CMO and Growth Marketing Expert, continues to share his expert insights and strategies on how to drive growth for software, technology, and B2B companies.

Yang discusses the strategies and tactics he used to successfully implement a growth plan for the company, including overcoming any challenges he encountered along the way.

One major obstacle was building everything from scratch, as the company lacked teams, infrastructure, and access to old data. To tackle this challenge, Yang took the lead and worked closely with the founders to develop new systems and growth plans for the sales and marketing departments that were tailored to their industry.

To create more efficiency, accountability, and overall company growth, Yang established KPIs, benchmarks, and goals for each department and invested in specific software, tools, and resources.

He also addressed issues within the sales and marketing teams by hiring key team members, directors, managers, and sales teams, and building key partnerships with vendors and contractors.

The company's Go-to-Market Strategy was to become the industry leader in their markets.

Later in this article, Yang will delve into the specifics of this strategy and how it generated over $500 million for the company.

This valuable information is a must-read for startup founders and CEO's of software, technology, and B2B companies looking to drive growth for their businesses.

Part III: The Go-to-Market Strategy

The company set up the foundation for success by building the necessary infrastructure, assembling a skilled team, and acquiring the necessary technology and resources.

They then implemented a fluid and adaptable go-to-market (GTM) strategy with the ultimate goal of dominating their markets.

Competing against well-established multi-billion dollar brands, mid-size market leaders, and online up-and-comers, the company leveraged their existing position in the marketplace and played to their strengths.

With a global footprint and established relationships with key accounts, they adopted a "go big or go home" mentality.

As the business was conducted primarily in-person pre-Covid-19, the company custom-tailored their GTM strategy to suit their needs, utilizing the "Cold-to-Client Method" developed by the author's AMS System.

This method aimed to turn cold prospects into warm leads and ultimately hot clients by quickly developing relationships and closing deals to increase the sales team's multi-million dollar pipelines.

The Cold-to-Client Method funnel breakdown includes:

1. Awareness - becoming top of mind in the markets, events, websites, social media, and locations frequented by prospects.

2. Education - developing specific educational content pieces to position the company as thought leaders and industry experts.

3. Engagement - having meaningful conversations with prospects about their experiences with existing vendors, plans, goals, and how the company can help.

4. Evaluation - positioning the company as the clear choice for the prospect's specific needs.

5. Closing - finalizing the deal.

The company implemented a wide range of successful campaigns across various sales and marketing channels. These included industry events, social media, Google Ads, display campaigns, video campaigns, LinkedIn campaigns, print campaigns, account-based campaigns, email campaigns, and new product launches.

Luka emphasizes, "Landing 8-9 Figure Mega Whale Accounts in Software, Tech and B2B is what I specialize in. I've been able to replicate this strategy for several companies from startups, high growth companies and global brands. If the founders, owners or executive leadership team is truly focused on winning, then we can help make it happen. It's a proven system, you just need to follow it."

In the final part of this series, the author shares the "Results".

In Summary

Luka Yang is an industry authority with close to 20 years of expertise, when it comes to landing the major whale accounts for software, tech and B2B companies. He has a proven track record of success, having helping several companies secure deals in the 7-9 figure range and establish themselves as a top player in their markets.

If you're a startup founder or CEO of a software, technology, or B2B company, it's a must to follow Luka Yang on LinkedIn or consult with him to learn more about his Go-to-Market Strategy and the Cold-to-Client Method.

He can help you to streamline your processes, scale your teams and show you how to build the relationships in the fastest way possible, to close more deals to increase your sales team's multi-million dollar pipelines.

For more strategies from the leading growth marketing authority, Luka Yang, go visit his website http://lukayang.com and follow him on LinkedIn at https://linkedin.com/in/lukayang.

