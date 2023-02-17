Global Employment Screening Market Report to 2027: Players Include InterGuard, ActivTrak, FairTrak and IMonitor Software

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Employment Screening Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, By Services, End-Use Industry, and Organization Size, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Employment Screening Market was valued at US$4500 Million in 2021 and it is expected to reach at US$7721 Million in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.38% during forecast period 2022-2027.

Employment screening services are used in the hiring process to look into job candidates' credit, criminal, driving, educational, and other background information.

There are also available location records, work history, drug testing, address confirmation, bankruptcy checks, behaviour evaluations, and personal and professional reference checks.

These services are frequently utilised by organisations around the world to evaluate applicants' qualifications for the position and to streamline and enhance the efficacy of the recruiting process because they are affordable and quick.

Market Drivers

It may take a long time to hire new personnel when using conventional background screening procedures. As a result, more firms are using employment screening services to enhance the speed and efficacy of their hiring procedures.

These services guarantee that a resume has accurate and current information. They help to prevent careless hiring, establish the veracity of an applicant, and reduce the possibility of workplace theft, abuse, and violence.

Market Restraints

The biggest barrier to the market for employment screening services worldwide may be inconsistencies in the workflow that emerge throughout the review process.

Regional Analysis

The global employment screening market segmented into five regions North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The job screening services market is largely dominated by North America. As one of the major IT centres, the North American region has seen an increase in the number of immigrants looking for jobs. This fuels the expansion of the local market.

Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as InterGuard (U.S.), ActivTrak (U.S.), FairTrak (India), IMonitor Software (U.S.), Micro Focus (U.K.), Splunk Inc. (U.S.), WorkForce Software, LLC, (U.S.), Workday, Inc, (U.S.), Verint Systems Inc., (U.S.), dormakaba Group, (Switzerland).

Market Segmentation

By Type

Services

End Users

Organization Size

By End User

IT & telecom

BFSI

Government Agencies

Travel & Hospitality

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Others

By Organization Size

