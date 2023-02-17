"Tsukrohidromash" of Aurum Group paid UAH 6.3 million in taxes in 2022
The plant actively helped refugees in the first days of the warKYIV, UKRAINE, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company "Tsukrohidromash" (Kirovohrad region), which is part of the Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group Aurum and operates in the market of industrial pump construction, ended 2022 with a loss, but paid taxes to the state and local budgets in full:
"Despite the difficulties, the plant continues to work. "Tsukrohidromash" ended this year with a loss of about UAH 9 million, but the plant paid the full amount of UAH 6.3 million in taxes, - shared the general director of Aurum Group Andrii Zharii, - Our company aims to preserve the production potential of the enterprise and jobs, one of the reasons for this being the purpose of restoring the normal functioning of infrastructure facilities affected by missile attacks in the region and the country's economy as a whole."
Andrii Zharii also spoke about how the employees of the plant engaged in corporate volunteering and from the first days of the war helped the refugees moving to Western Ukraine: "We contributed to the creation of a humanitarian corridor for displaced people, giving them an opportunity to stop within the premises of the plant, take a shower and spend the night, we provided everyone with food and medicines. Our employees acted very unitedly. In fact, all employees also hosted displaced people, 2-3 people at a time, in their homes."
The "Tsukrohidromash" is a machine-building enterprise with a full production cycle for equipping and production of components for pumping equipment and railway mechanisms. The number of employees is about 80 people.
Press center
Aurum Group
press@aurumgroup.ua
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other