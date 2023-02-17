U.S. Diabetic Neuropathy Market to Surpass US$ 2,635.9 Mn at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2030 | Eli Lilly and Company

U.S. Diabetic Neuropathy Market

Diabetes can damage nerves throughout the body. Diabetic neuropathy is the most common complication of diabetes mellitus numbness, pain in the hands

U.S. Diabetic Neuropathy Market report studies the U.S. Diabetic Neuropathy with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast

The U.S. diabetic neuropathy market was valued at US$ 1,759.4 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Diabetic neuropathy is a serious and common complication of type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Diabetic neuropathy is the damage caused to the nerve due to diabetes which often leads to pain and numbness in feet or lower leg, it develops slowly, sometimes over the course of decades. The pain can be experienced in other parts of the body such as hips, wrist and back depending upon the effect of neuropathy. There are different types of neuropathy such as focal neuropathy, proximal neuropathy, peripheral neuropathy and autonomic neuropathy. Peripheral neuropathy is the most common form of neuropathy. Over time, high blood glucose levels, also called blood sugar, and high levels of fats, such as triglycerides, in the blood from diabetes can damage your nerves. High blood glucose levels can also damage the small blood vessels that nourishes the nerves with oxygen and nutrients. There is no cure for diabetic neuropathy but the nerve pain can be managed with medication and exercise.

Major Players are: Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., GSK plc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Lupin, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Abbott, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, NeuroMetrix, Inc., Tissue Tech, Inc., and Averitas Pharma, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

U.S. Diabetic Neuropathy Market, By Drug:

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Amitriptyline

Nortyptyline

Imipramine

Desipramine

SSRI

Paroxetine

Citalopram

Anticonvulsants

Gabapentin

Pregabalin

Carbamazepine

Others (Oxcarbazepine, Topiramate and Others)

Opioids

Tramadol

Tapentadol

Oksikodon

SNRIs

Duloxetine

Other Drugs

Capsaicin

Lidocaine

Botilinum Toxin

U.S. Diabetic Neuropathy Market, By Type:

Peripheral Neuropathy

Proximal Neuropathy

Autonomic Neuropathy

Focal Neuropathy

U.S. Diabetic Neuropathy Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral

Topical

Injection (Intramuscular)

U.S. Diabetic Neuropathy Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

