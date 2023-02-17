Clearing the Path: How Thyroid Ablation Devices Market are Revolutionizing Thyroid Treatment | CAGR of 10.6% - 2030

Thyroid Ablation Devices Market Statistics

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thyroid ablation devices are medical instruments used to destroy or remove thyroid tissue that is causing problems in the body. The thyroid gland is a small organ located in the neck that produces hormones that regulate metabolism and other bodily functions. When the thyroid produces too much hormone (hyperthyroidism) or forms nodules or tumors, it can cause various health problems.

According to the report, the global thyroid ablation devices industry generated $472.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.29 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Thyroid ablation devices use different methods to destroy or remove thyroid tissue. One common method is radiofrequency ablation (RFA), which uses heat generated by an electrical current to destroy the tissue. Another method is ethanol ablation, in which ethanol (alcohol) is injected directly into the thyroid nodule to shrink it.

These procedures are usually performed by a doctor who specializes in thyroid disorders and are often done under local anesthesia. The use of these devices can help improve symptoms and prevent further growth of nodules or tumors in the thyroid gland. However, like any medical procedure, there are potential risks and side effects that should be discussed with a healthcare provider.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the global thyroid ablation devices market negatively as the demand for these devices reduced due to postponement of non-elective surgeries. The surgeries were carried out only in emergency cases.

Manufacturing activities for thyroid ablation devices were stopped partially or completely due to lockdown restrictions. Shortage of workforce and raw material supply also presented challenges in manufacturing.

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬?

Thyroid ablation devices are used in medical procedures to treat thyroid nodules, thyroid cancer, and hyperthyroidism. These devices are used to destroy or remove thyroid tissue that is causing problems, such as overproduction of thyroid hormones or the formation of nodules or tumors.

The devices used for thyroid ablation procedures can vary depending on the specific technique being used. For example, in radiofrequency ablation (RFA), a thin needle-like electrode is inserted into the thyroid nodule under ultrasound guidance, and high-frequency electrical currents are applied to heat and destroy the targeted tissue. Other techniques may involve injecting ethanol or other substances directly into the thyroid nodule to shrink or kill it.

Thyroid ablation procedures are typically performed by a healthcare professional, such as an endocrinologist or interventional radiologist, and can be done on an outpatient basis with local anesthesia. These procedures are often recommended when thyroid nodules or tumors are causing symptoms or when hyperthyroidism cannot be controlled with medication.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

There are several factors that can impact the use and effectiveness of thyroid ablation devices. Here are a few of the top impacting factors:

Size and location of the thyroid nodule: The size and location of the nodule can affect the choice of ablation technique used and the success rate of the procedure. Larger nodules may require more than one treatment session or a different approach altogether, while nodules located in more challenging areas may require specialized techniques or equipment.

Experience of the healthcare provider: The experience and skill of the healthcare provider performing the thyroid ablation procedure can greatly impact the success rate and outcomes of the procedure. Experienced providers may be able to achieve better results with a lower risk of complications.

Patient characteristics: The characteristics of the patient, such as age, overall health, and the severity of their thyroid condition, can impact the effectiveness and safety of thyroid ablation procedures.

Type of ablation technique used: There are various ablation techniques that can be used to treat thyroid nodules or tumors, such as radiofrequency ablation, ethanol ablation, or laser ablation. The choice of technique can impact the effectiveness of the procedure and the risk of complications.

Pre- and post-procedure care: Adequate preparation and follow-up care, such as proper imaging and monitoring, can impact the success of thyroid ablation procedures and reduce the risk of complications.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global thyroid ablation devices market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. This is due to robust infrastructure provided for research activities and presence of key players across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in usage for new drug discovery, R&D activities for launching new products, and increase in investments in the healthcare sector.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:-

Boston Scientific Corporation

BVM Medical System

Integra LifeSciences

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Medwaves Inc.

Olympus Corporation

STARmed Co., Ltd.

Terumo Corporation

Theraclion

