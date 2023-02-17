[At 20.34% CAGR] Flexible Office Market Size & Share to Surpass $201.28 Billion by 2030 | Global Flexible Office Industry Report, Share, Value, Demand, Players, Growth, Outlook, Trends, Analysis & Forecast by Facts & Factors

The key market players listed in the flexible office report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Alley, Croissant, Inc., Davinci Virtual, LLC., Greendesk LLC, Hubble, Instant, JustCo, LiquidSpace, Inc., Office Freedom Limited, Regus Group Companies, Serendipity Labs, Servcorp, ShareDesk, TechSpace, WeWork Companies, Inc., THEOFFICEGROUP, and others.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Flexible Office Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Space Providers (Big Brands and Independent Brands), By Offerings (Private Offices, Virtual Offices, Co-working Spaces, and Others), and By Verticals (IT & Telecommunications, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global flexible office market is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 55.20 billion in 2021 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 201.28 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of around 20.34% between 2022 and 2030.”

Flexible Office Market Overview:

Flexible office space is the best option for traditional office solutions. It has the ability to provide affordable solutions for companies along with the probability of enforcing versatile space solutions. A flexible workspace is also referred to as either shared office space or flexi space. This kind of office space is fixed with basic equipment such as phone lines, chairs, desks, and a setup that helps employees usually working from home to have the experience of working in a physical office simulation for a few hours a week or month.

Moreover, space allocation in flexible workspaces alters. This helps in the optimization of cost-benefits and time-efficient solutions like hot-desking or mobile working for the business.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in (2021) USD 55.20 Billion Projected Market Size in (2030) USD 201.28 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 20.34% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2030 Key Market Players Alley, Croissant, Inc., Davinci Virtual, LLC., Greendesk LLC, Hubble, Instant, JustCo, LiquidSpace, Inc., Office Freedom Limited, Regus Group Companies, Serendipity Labs, Servcorp, ShareDesk, TechSpace, WeWork Companies, Inc., THEOFFICEGROUP, and others. Key Segment By Space, Offerings, Verticals, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis, the Flexible Office market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 20.34% between 2022 and 2030.

share is likely to grow above a between 2022 and 2030. The Flexible Office market size was worth around US$ 55.20 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 201.28 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. A significant portion of the overall market growth during the projection period would be attributed to the growing trend of establishing small- and medium-sized businesses as well as startup businesses in important cities.

Retail & consumer goods segment to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the “Europe” will likely overtake the global market.

Market Dynamics:

Rise in the number of startups & SME’s to spur the market growth

The growing trend of setting up small-scale & medium-scale firms along with the establishment of startup firms in key cities will contribute substantially towards the overall market surge during the forecast period. Apart from this, the need for a flexible workplace has increased for startups across both developing as well as developed regions and this will prompt the market demand over the forecast timeline.

Moreover, the rise in self-employment with freelance industry growth gaining momentum over the past few years is predicted to boost the market scope. In addition to this, a major chunk of demand for flexible offices from giant corporate firms is expected to have a huge impact on the expansion of the market over the forecast period. Apparently, corporate firms are in search of agile locations and hence are trying to acquire flexible spaces on a rental basis.

Flexible Office Market: Segmentation Analysis

Co-working spaces to dominate the offerings segment

The growth of the segment is attributed to the exploration of vertical integration avenues as well as the formation of partnerships in co-working spaces. Apart from this, the widespread trend of co-working in the last few years along with its acceptance in developed countries will amplify the segmental development over the forecast period.

In addition to this, low rent of spaces and a large number of tenants opting for flexible spaces landowners are re-examining or reconsidering the option of launching co-working spaces. This will further push the segmental growth over the forecast timeline.

Retail & consumer goods segment to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period

The retail & consumer goods segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of approximately 19.6% over the forecast timeline. The growth of the segment is credited to the longevity of service-oriented retail features. Moreover, retail service providers or retail operators have long-term liabilities along with short-term cash flows. Both the retail service provider & retail operators offer a flexible space to the users. This will prompt segmental growth over the forecast timeline.

Regional Analysis:

Europe to dominate the regional market revenue share during the forecast period

The growth of the market in the region is credited to the low costs of flexible offices in countries like the UK, France, and Germany. Apart from this, the presence of giant players like Regus & Servcorp in the region will further boost the regional market growth trends.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global flexible office market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global flexible office market include;

Alley

Croissant Inc.

Dav Inci Virtual LLC.

Greendesk LLC

Hubble

Instant

JustCo

LiquidSpace Inc.

Office Freedom Limited

Regus Group Companies

Serendipity Labs

Servcorp

ShareDesk

TechSpace

WeWork Companies Inc.

THEOFFICEGROUP

The global flexible office market is segmented as follows:

By Space Providers

Big Brands

Independent Brands

By Offerings

Private Offices

Virtual Offices

Co-working Spaces

Others

By Verticals

IT & Telecommunications

Retail & Consumer Goods

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Space, Offerings, Verticals, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

