Automotive Interior Market Technological development to influence market growth by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.7 percent- Says MMR

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Automotive and Transportation business-consulting firm, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Automotive Interior Market ”. As per the report, which is a combination of primary and secondary data, the total market opportunity for the Automotive Interior was USD 148.35 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 5.7 percent CAGR over the forecast period to reach USD 231.15 Bn.



Market Size in 2021 USD 148.35 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 231.15 Bn CAGR 5.7 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 264 No. of Tables 130 No. of Charts and Figures 125 Segment Covered Component, Material, and by the level of autonomy Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Use of lightweight & advanced material and HMI (Human-Machine Interfaces) in the interior to drive the Automotive Interior Market Growth

New materials and advanced technologies in the manufacturing of vehicles to reduce weight and design to make comfortable interiors is made possible due to use of the lightweight material . Increasing demand for attractive, comfortable, and aesthetic features in vehicles, especially passenger vehicles is expected to drive the Automotive Interior Market growth. Luxurious car brands with high-quality equipment , the best performance, and technological innovation in the automotive interior are expected to influence market growth.

High cost of raw materials is expected to hamper the Automotive Interior Market Growth due to advanced automotive interior components. High-tech solutions are offered in high-end luxury cars due to high costs. Long production cycle acts as a challenging factor for the market. Rising trend of autonomous vehicles is expected to present lucrative opportunities for the Automotive Interior Market growth.

Asia Pacific region to grow at a fast growth rate over the forecast period

Increasing vehicle production and demand for luxurious cars are driving regional market growth in the Asia Pacific. The region is the largest vehicle production hub, which leads for the automotive interior components and dominates the Automotive Interior market. Hyundai, Honda, Tata and Toyota are the leading automakers with advanced seating systems, safety systems, and the overall interior of cars are the standard features of their vehicle models. China significantly contributes to regional market growth.

Automotive Interior Market Segmentation

Based on the Component, Seat segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period

As the seat is an integral part of any passenger vehicle, the segment is accounted to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. Innovative technologies that introduced intelligent seating adjustment is a crucial part of the automotive sector. These seat detects the driver’s physical state and takes actions to reduce stress and drowsiness.

Based on Material, Glass fiber composite segment is expected to hold largest market share

Use of applications such as doors , dashboards, and headliners are driving the glass fiber composite segment. It is a plastic composite material reinforced with small glass fiber . Light weight of the class fiber and low cost is rising industry demand.

Based on the level of autonomy, the autonomous segment is the fastest-growing automotive interior market

Demand for advanced technologies in the automotive interior is expected to grow more than traditional vehicles. Autonomous segment plays a vital role in the automotive interior applications with cutting-edge technologies and radical designs.

By Component:

Center Stack

Head-Up Display

Instrument Cluster

Rear Seat Entertainment

Dome Module

Headliner

Seat

Interior Lighting

Door Panel

Adhesives & Tapes

Others



By Material:

Leather

Fabric

Vinyl

Wood

Glass Fiber Composite

Carbon Fiber Composite

Metal



By the level of autonomy:

Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous

Non-autonomous



Key Companies covered in the Automotive Interior Market are:

ContiTech AG (Germany)

Brose Fahrzeugteile (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Hella (Germany)

ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)

DraxlmaierGroup (Germany)

Seiren Co., Ltd. (Germany)

Benecke-Kaliko AG (Germany)

Suzuki (Japan)

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Calsonic KenseiCorporation (Japan)

Takata Corporation (Japan)

Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan)

NHK Spring Co., Ltd. (Japan)

TS Tech Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Tachi-S Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)

GrupoAntolin (Spain)

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc. (US)

SMS Auto Fabrics (US)

Lear Corporation (US)

GST AutoLeather, Inc. (US)

Magna International Inc. (Canada)

Guelph Manufacturing Group (Canada)

TATA Group (India)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (India)

Faurecia S.A. (France)

Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems (China)

WOLLSDORF LEDER SCHMIDT & Co. G (Austria)

Adient PLC (Ireland)



DraxlmaierGroup premium vehicles with high-quality instrument panels, center consoles, and door panels create an ideal feel-good atmosphere inside the car. They design high tech automotive interior by combining all of their competencies to achieve advanced, impressive solutions. In 2021, the corporation group generated a revenue of USD 4.91 billion and had around 72,000 employees.

As the global EV market takes off, Tata AutoComp finds itself in a central role in the rapidly evolving technology-driven transformation of the automotive sector. Tata Motors serves all segments of the auto industry, namely, PVs, commercial vehicles (CVs), two- and three-wheelers, tractors, and off-road vehicles as well as allied segments with its wide product range. The group's annual revenue for the fiscal year 2021–22 was reported to be USD 128 billion.

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Component, Material, and level of the autonomy

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Key questions answered in the Automotive Interior Market are:

What is Automotive Interior Market?

What is the growth rate of the Automotive Interior Market?

What is the forecast period of the Automotive Interior Market?

Which segment dominated the Automotive Interior Market growth?

Which factor is expected to drive the Automotive Interior Market?

What is the demand pattern for the Automotive Interior Market?

Who held the largest market share in the Automotive Interior Market?

Who are the key players in the Automotive Interior Market?

Which region is expected to hold the largest market share in Automotive Interior Market?



Maximize Market Research is leading Automotive and Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:

Automotive Interior Lighting Market : The total market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9 percent throughout the forecast period, reaching USD 6.50Bn by 2029. Increased manufacturing and sales of automotive vehicles is expected to drive market growth.

Automotive Interior Components Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 304.07 Bn by 2029, with a CAGR of 4.8 percent between 2022 and 2029. Individuals' income levels are rising, and consumers' disposable income is driving market growth.



Automotive Interior Materials Market : The total market growth was valued at USD 48.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6 percent through the forecast period. Rising demand for comfort and personalization and the adoption of green technologies in the production of automotive leather is driving the market growth.

Automotive Seats Market : The total market size is expected to reach nearly USD 65.23 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.81 percent during the forecast period. Customer demands a comfortable and safe vehicle seats are driving the market growth.

Automotive Ambient Lighting Market : The total market size was valued at USD 3.60 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach at USD 8.67 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.59 percent over the forecast period 2021-2029. Low cost of the cabin and pleasing effect to the driver and facilitating improved functionality are driving the market growth.

