Hydrocephalus Market: Current Status and Future Outlook | Hydrocephalus Industry to reach $10.17 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐Ÿ’ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ก๐ฒ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ž๐ฉ๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ฌ?

The four main types of hydrocephalus are communicating hydrocephalus, non-communicating hydrocephalus, normal pressure hydrocephalus and hydrocephalus ex-vacuo. Communicating hydrocephalus occurs when the flow of CSF is blocked after it leaves your ventricles.

The global hydrocephalus industry generated $6.90 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $10.17 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Hydrocephalus is a condition where there is an excess accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in the brain. CSF is a clear liquid that surrounds and protects the brain and spinal cord.

In a healthy brain, CSF flows through the ventricles (cavities within the brain) and is reabsorbed into the bloodstream. In hydrocephalus, there is a problem with the flow or absorption of CSF, causing a buildup of fluid in the brain. This can lead to increased pressure on the brain, which can cause a variety of symptoms.

Hydrocephalus can occur in people of all ages, from infants to adults, and can be caused by a variety of factors including congenital malformations, infections, tumors, head injuries, or other medical conditions. Treatment for hydrocephalus may involve surgically inserting a shunt to drain excess CSF, or in some cases, endoscopic third ventriculostomy (ETV) may be performed.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐’๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ:

Owing to lockdown restrictions and the possibility of cross-contamination, the patient flow was reduced substantially. However, the demand for advanced programmable shunts for the treatment of hydrocephalic patients is estimated to increase worldwide.

The advent of disruptive technologies such as the "eShunt system" is estimated to boost the growth of the hydrocephalus market post-pandemic.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ ๐จ๐ง ๐‡๐ฒ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ž๐ฉ๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ?

The causes of hydrocephalus can vary widely depending on the age of the person affected and the type of hydrocephalus they have. In general, the most common factors that can impact the development of hydrocephalus include:

Congenital malformations: Hydrocephalus can be present at birth and is often caused by a structural defect in the brain that impairs the normal flow of cerebrospinal fluid.

Infections: Certain infections, such as meningitis or encephalitis, can cause inflammation and swelling of the brain tissue, leading to a blockage or disruption of the flow of cerebrospinal fluid.

Tumors: Brain tumors or other growths can cause a blockage of the normal flow of cerebrospinal fluid.

Head injuries: Trauma to the head can cause bleeding, swelling, or other damage to the brain tissue, leading to a blockage or disruption of the flow of cerebrospinal fluid.

Other medical conditions: Certain medical conditions such as hydrocephalus secondary to spina bifida or aqueductal stenosis can also cause hydrocephalus.

It is important to note that in many cases, the cause of hydrocephalus may not be immediately clear, and a thorough medical evaluation by a qualified healthcare professional may be necessary to determine the underlying cause.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hydrocephalus market, and is expected to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to rise in prevalence of the neurological disorder, increase in the number of hydrocephalus patients, development of advanced healthcare medical devices, and advancements in technology for hydrocephalus in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in awareness regarding minimally invasive surgeries, surge in cases of stroke and CSF related disorders, and technological advancements.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:-

Aesculap Inc.

Integra Lifesciences

Karl Storz Se And Co. Kg

Proteses Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Natus Medical Inc.

Boston Children's Hospital

Anadolu Medical Center

Helios Hospital

Texas Children's Hospital

Children's National Hospital

