Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,475 in the last 365 days.

Head of Government Represents HM the King at 2nd Conference of Heads of State, Government of Climate Commission for Sahel

Head of Government Represents HM the King at 2nd Conference of Heads of State, Government of Climate

MOROCCO, February 17 - Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch represents HM King Mohammed VI at the 2nd Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Climate Commission for the Sahel Region, which is being held this Friday at the headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa.

The Head of Government also represents HM King Mohammed VI at the 36th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union held in Addis Ababa on 18 and 19 February.

The Moroccan delegation taking part in this Summit is composed of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans living abroad, Nasser Bourita, the Ambassador Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the African Union and the UNECA, Mohamed Arrouchi and the Ambassador Director General of the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI), Mohamed Methqal

The African Union Summit will consider, among other issues, the institutional reform of the Union, the state of peace and security in the continent, the granting of a seat to the AU in the G20, the global food crisis, the AU's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the evaluation of the first ten-year plan of implementation of Agenda 2063, and issues related to the Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) and climate change.

MAP:17 February 2023

You just read:

Head of Government Represents HM the King at 2nd Conference of Heads of State, Government of Climate Commission for Sahel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.