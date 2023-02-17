Head of Government Represents HM the King at 2nd Conference of Heads of State, Government of Climate Commission for Sahel

MOROCCO, February 17 - Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch represents HM King Mohammed VI at the 2nd Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Climate Commission for the Sahel Region, which is being held this Friday at the headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa.

The Head of Government also represents HM King Mohammed VI at the 36th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union held in Addis Ababa on 18 and 19 February.

The Moroccan delegation taking part in this Summit is composed of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans living abroad, Nasser Bourita, the Ambassador Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the African Union and the UNECA, Mohamed Arrouchi and the Ambassador Director General of the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI), Mohamed Methqal

The African Union Summit will consider, among other issues, the institutional reform of the Union, the state of peace and security in the continent, the granting of a seat to the AU in the G20, the global food crisis, the AU's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the evaluation of the first ten-year plan of implementation of Agenda 2063, and issues related to the Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) and climate change.

MAP:17 February 2023