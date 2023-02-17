Morocco, Under HM the King's Enlightened Leadership, Will Continue to Strengthen Policy of Active Cooperation, Solidarity with Africa - FM

MOROCCO, February 17 - Strong of its voluntary commitment to its continent, Morocco will continue, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God assist Him, to work for the strengthening of a policy of active cooperation and solidarity with African countries, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita at the 42nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union held in Addis Ababa.

Speaking during the review of the Report of the Ministerial Committee on the implementation of Agenda 2063, Bourita, stressed that Agenda 2063, as an action plan of the African Union, is a roadmap suitable for achieving economic integration and sustainable development aspired by our continent.

In this regard, "the lessons learned from the first decade of Agenda 2063, which was a decade of convergence, can only serve to feed this ambition that drives us for the successful implementation of the second ten-year plan, which is a decade of acceleration," said the Minister.

However, noted Bourita, the implementation of the aspirations and objectives of the Agenda depends primarily on the commitment of each member state to invest in its implementation at the national level.

In this regard, the Kingdom of Morocco is committed, since its return to its African institutional family in 2017, in the implementation of the aspirations of Agenda 2063, said the Minister.

Bourita stressed in this regard that sustainable development, in its three economic, social and environmental dimensions, has been, since the beginning of the century, the central objective of the reform projects undertaken by the Kingdom of Morocco and supported by the dedication of more than one third of its national wealth to investment in the productive sectors, economic infrastructure, human development, new technologies, renewable energy and urban development.

In addition, and in order to adapt these efforts to the economic changes and external shocks of recent years, Morocco has initiated a range of actions, namely, the establishment of a New Development Model whose vision and objectives set for 2035 converge perfectly with the aspirations and objectives of Agenda 2063, the launch of a project to generalize social protection by 2025 and the development of an economic recovery plan that constitutes a framework for strengthening partnerships between the State and the private sector, promoting the involvement of the latter in the financing and implementation of Agenda 2063.

The Minister reiterated the determination of the Kingdom to work with African countries to achieve the objectives "of our continental agenda, aimed at a dynamic, strong, democratic and sustainable Africa.

MAP:17 February 2023