CE meets new Consul-General of Portugal in Macao to discuss steps to strengthen Macao’s bridging role

MACAU, February 17 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, met with the new Consul-General of Portugal in Macao, Mr Alexandre Leitão, to exchange views on topics including how to strengthen Macao’s bridging role between China and Portuguese-speaking countries; the promotion of pragmatic cooperation; and Macao’s inheritance and conservation of Portuguese cultural elements.

During the meeting, held on Thursday (16 February) at the Government Headquarters, the two officials also discussed arrangements for a forthcoming visit to Portugal by a delegation from the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government.

At the meeting, Mr Ho welcomed Mr Leitão on his assumption of his Macao post. He noted that relations between China and Portugal had historically been good. The long history in the relations between Macao and Portugal had contributed to consolidating the friendly ties between China and Portugal, he added.

The MSAR Government had always paid great attention to the contributions and cultural heritage of the Portuguese community in Macao. The MSAR Government strived to help preserve its unique traditions, language, culture, and customs; such effort was reflected in the existing legal system, and could also be seen in the city’s education system, architecture, public works and media, Mr Ho stated.

The Chief Executive said he had not carried out any official visits abroad in the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He planned for his first official foreign visit to be to Portugal, to demonstrate the respect and importance assigned to the friendly relations between China and Portugal.

The MSAR Government was planning a visit to Portugal involving a delegation of entrepreneurs and news media representatives, to strengthen bilateral ties in the fields of education, science and technology, the pharmaceutical sector, and maritime economy. Mr Ho thanked the Consulate-General of Portugal in Macao for giving full support to the planning of the visit to Portugal. As part of the visit, representatives of the MSAR Government would pay a courtesy call to the European Commission, with a view to fostering exchanges between Macao and member-states of the European Union in matters linked to commerce and trade, science and technology, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Consul-General Mr Leitão thanked Mr Ho for arranging the meeting. Prior to his appointment to the Macao post, Mr Leitão had served in government in Portugal, and in the European Union. Mr Leitão said such experience would help his work in facilitating pragmatic cooperation between Macao and Portugal, and between Macao and other member-states of the European Union. The Consulate-General would offer its full support and cooperation for the Chief Executive’s visit to Portugal.

Noting Macao had great depths to its culture – including valuable tangible and intangible cultural heritage assets, Mr Leitão said he hoped Portuguese language and culture would continue to be preserved and enhanced in Macao. Portuguese language, in particular, would be important in fostering economic partnerships between Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries. He also stated that China should make better use of Portugal’s unique links with other Portuguese-speaking countries, using Macao as a platform, in order to foster partnerships with those countries.

Mr Leitão additionally talked about his visit on Thursday to the Macau Portuguese School. He praised the school’s development, supported by the MSAR Government, and its education model featuring three languages.

During the meeting, Mr Leitão also mentioned topics relating to foreign investors living in communities in mainland China. He discussed the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, including the convenience of cross-boundary travel and complementary legal systems. He hoped Macao would be a platform for enterprises from Portuguese-speaking countries to access the Cooperation Zone, the rest of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and other mainland communities.

The Chief Executive additionally said the MSAR Government would continue its promotional effort regarding development of the Cooperation Zone, including policies to attract investment and measures to advance the Cooperation Zone’s legal system. It was hoped the Consul-General would promote in Portugal awareness of such steps. Macao would be a platform for Portuguese investment to a market of 1.4-billion people, including those in the Greater Bay Area, particularly in the Cooperation Zone.

Mr Ho noted the latest edition of the Ministerial Meeting of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries had been held online via videoconference, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was hoped the next meeting would be held in face-to-face format, as Macao had been gradually returning to pre-pandemic conditions.

Also attending Thursday’s meeting on behalf of the MSAR Government were the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Hoi Lai Fong, and the Director of the Government Headquarters Affairs Bureau, Ms Lao Kuan Lai da Luz. Vice Consul of Portugal in Macao, Mr Bernardo Almeida Pinho, and attaché Mr Manuel Ricardo da Silva were also at the meeting.