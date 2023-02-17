New implementation for sending mail to the European Union (EU), Switzerland and Norway

MACAU, February 17 - With effective from 1st March 2023, the European Union* (EU), Switzerland and Norway will implement a new requirement for the inbound and transit of EMS, parcels, registered small packets and small packets (except letters).

The customs authorities of the aforesaid countries will conduct a preliminary assessment for mail items sent to or transited via those destinations prior the departure from Macao. Mail items (except letters) without the corresponding electronic customs declaration may be rejected by the destination’s customs. Senders have to submit customs information through the website (https://cds.ctt.gov.mo) or mobile app of CTT, which should include the recipients’ address, email address, local contact telephone number, HS Code, category of mail items, quantity, value, and weight. A QR code will be generated after the completion of the relevant electronic customs declaration. Before posting the items, senders have to present the corresponding QR code to CTT’s counter staff who will check before mail acceptance whether there is any discrepancy between the corresponding declared information and the mail items.

Senders will be requested to provide the required information of mail items which have not been accurately declared if necessary, the mail items may be subject to delay during customs clearance or will be returned if the information is unavailable. Sender should provide local contact telephone number and email address when posting, as to supplement the customs declaration and cooperate with the inspection for the mailed items; if the sender's contact information is missing in the returned mails, the mails will be destroyed and without a postage refunded.

CTT reminds that relevant telephone call or email will not require the sender to provide any personal information, in case of doubt, citizens can directly contact the CTT’s enquiry hotline at 8396 8815.

*27 member states of the European Union (EU): France, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Ireland, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Portugal, Poland, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Croatia, Romania, Slovenia, Estonia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Malta, Latvia and Bulgaria.