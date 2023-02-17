Private sector construction and real estate transactions for the 4th quarter of 2022

MACAU, February 17 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 1,051 building units and parking spaces were purchased and sold in the fourth quarter of 2022 as per Stamp Duty record, and the total value of transactions was MOP5.90 billion; the figures represented respective growth of 23.1% and 21.5% quarter-to-quarter. Purchase and sale of residential units went up by 108 quarter-to-quarter to 649 units, and the total transaction value swelled by 24.5% to MOP4.18 billion. Existing residential units transacted totalled 630, an increase of 106 units; the transaction value grew by 25.2% to MOP4.06 billion. Number of pre-sale residential units transacted rose by 2 quarter-to-quarter to 19, and the transaction value stood at MOP124 million, up by 3.5%.

With respect to the average price per square metre of usable area, the overall average price of residential units (MOP91,001) decreased by 0.9% quarter-to-quarter; the average prices of those in Taipa (MOP88,369) and Coloane (MOP93,040) fell by 8.1% and 8.6% respectively, while the price of those in the Macao Peninsula (MOP92,259) rose by 3.2%. Meanwhile, the average price per square metre of existing residential units went down by 0.9% quarter-to-quarter to MOP90,401. The transacted units were mainly in Baixa da Taipa (115 units), NATAP (71 units) and Coloane (46 units), and the respective average prices per square metre were MOP88,159, MOP105,622 and MOP90,723. As regards pre-sale residential units, the average price per square metre dipped by 1.4% quarter-to-quarter to MOP138,097.

The average price per square metre of usable area of office units (MOP101,418) rose by 24.7% quarter-to-quarter, while that of industrial units (MOP47,416) dropped by 4.3%.

Transactions of Building Units and Parking Spaces Showed a Year-on-Year Decrease of 48.4% in 2022

For the whole year of 2022, number of building units and parking spaces transacted fell by 48.4% year-on-year to 4,544, and the transaction value shrank by 50.4% to MOP24.69 billion. Purchase and sale of residential units dropped by 3,192 year-on-year to 2,809 units; total transaction value declined by 56.0% to MOP17.97 billion, with the value of existing residential units (2,701 units) and pre-sale residential units (108 units) amounting to MOP17.25 billion and MOP726 million respectively.

The average price per square metre of usable area of residential units was MOP93,795 in 2022, down by 9.7% year-on-year; the average price of those in the Macao Peninsula (MOP93,157) dropped by 7.3%, whereas the prices of those in Taipa (MOP92,182) and Coloane (MOP106,127) both fell by 12.8%. The average price of existing residential units (MOP92,444) dipped by 7.7% year-on-year, while that of pre-sale residential units (MOP155,417) increased by 1.1%. As regards non-residential units, the average price per square metre of office units was MOP84,499, down by 20.4% year-on-year; besides, the average price of industrial units decreased by 7.5% to MOP48,172 per square metre.

Private Residential Units under Construction Totalled 2,079 at End 2022

As regards construction in the private sector, there were 7,029 residential units in the design stage, 2,079 under construction, and 131 under inspection as at the end of 2022. In the fourth quarter, 46 residential units were issued the licence of use, of which 60.9% were studio flats and 32.6% were four- or more bedroom units. Meanwhile, 34 residential units were issued the construction permit, and 82.4% of them were studio flats.

In 2022, a total of 500 residential units were issued the licence of use, of which 485 were located in the Macao Peninsula. Analysed by type of unit, 66.2% of the units were studio flats and 14.8% were two-bedroom units. Residential units that were issued the construction permit totalled 392, with studio flats and one-bedroom units accounting for 61.2% and 27.8% of the total respectively.