Macao owns the most Forbes rated Five-Star hotels in the world Reinvigorate international reputation and expand markets globally

MACAU, February 17 - The world-renowned global rating system Forbes Travel Guide unveiled the 2023 Star Awards, among which, Macao owns 22 top-rated properties and become the tourism destination with most Forbes rated Five-Star hotels in the world. At the same time, a number of restaurants and spas in Macao have also been top-rated by the list. The good news once again makes Macao comes into the spotlight, further raising Macao’s international profile, and providing a welcome stimulus to help expand various tourism source markets.

International star honors to help build world center of tourism and leisure

Macao Government Tourist Office (MGTO) Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said: “First of all, I’d like to sincerely congratulate the star-winning hotels and teams. Macao’s recognition by international authorities is a major affirmation for Macao’s tourism, hotel and catering services, and it also shows that the industry is committed to creating world-class excellent tourism and supporting facilities, and to provide high-quality products and services for tourists.”

“This honor helps to attract tourists from all over the world to experience Macao’s star-rated facilities and services. It also plays a positive role in fostering the diversified and sustainable development of Macao tourism industry, and building the city into a world center of tourism and leisure. I hope everyone in the industry will continue to work hard, to ensure both quality and strength of software and hardware, and to create a wonderful and unforgettable travel experience for tourists in Macao,” she added.

President of the Macau Hotel Association, Luís Heredia expressed his congratulations to all the hotels and each of the teams that obtain the desired stars, wishing operators best wishes on the current recovery, with much motivation to maintain the achievements, and willingness to sharing knowledge and skills. He believes these important accomplishments required a dedication and effort to execute high levels of quality service with consistency, they also reward the investment of the operators in the luxury segment, with the accolades being a confirmation that Macao has an excellent and competitive hotel and gastronomy product.

Forbes Travel Guide is a world-renowned global rating system that invites anonymous professional inspectors to evaluate, based on hundreds of exacting standards for rating luxury hotels, ocean cruises, restaurants and spas around the globe.