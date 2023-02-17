 Lata police investigates burning down of the Agriculture building in Temotu Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Lata Police Station are investigating a burning incident of a two storey building in Lata in Temotu Province on the early hours of 12 February 2023.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Temotu Province, Superintendent James Toaki says, “At this moment there are no suspects identified however, according to circumstantial evidence collected, the incident was ruled as not an accident.”

PPC Toaki says, “Lata Police are working closely with fire specialists and forensic officers in Honiara to form part of the investigation.”

Superintendent Toaki says, “I appeal to my good people in Temotu who may have any information regarding the incident to come forward and assist investigators.”

Lata Police can be contacted on phone 53184 or call the police free toll line on phone 999.

