AFP host Asia-Pacific Region pre-deployment training for UN peacekeeping missions

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has hosted 21 police officers from the Asia-Pacific region who completed a pre-deployment training course for United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions.

The officers from Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Vanuatu, Vietnam and Canada completed two-weeks of training at the Australian Institute of Police Management in Sydney.

It was the first time the UN Training and Certification Course for the new Specialised Training Materials (STM) for UN Police had been held in Australia.

Officers were trained by UN members in all aspects of policing for UN peace operations including use of force and firearms, arrest and detention, human rights and administration.

The training program followed a pledge by the Australian Government and AFP in 2021 to support the UN rollout in its police training architecture program in the Asia-Pacific region.

The program is designed to strengthen the capacity of the region to deliver UN required pre-deployment training for police nominated to join the UN Peace Operations.

AFP Commander Pacific Melinda Phelan said the training was one piece of a pathway to prepare Asia-Pacific police members for deployment to UN Missions.

“The AFP’s commitment to the delivery of this program is a critical component of our efforts to strengthen regional safety and security through close engagement and support offered to our police partners,” Commander Phelan said.

“By supporting the delivery of this essential program, we are directly assisting our police partners achieve their UN deployment aspirations which we understand is of great value to the respective organisations and governments.”

RSIPF Sergeant (Sgt) William Mcnicole says, “This is the first training attended and I thank the UN instructor through collaboration with AFP members to make this opportunity available for countries coming together with different domestic policing backgrounds.”

Sgt Mcnicole says, “This helps us come together to share experiences, culture and understanding on how best we can bring home the knowledge gained to share with my local police officers back in my country about the new specialised training materials for the UN mission.”

“On behalf of RSIPF I acknowledge the opportunity given to be part of this STM training and hope to contribute to the world for peace,” Mr. Mcnicole adds.

Sergeant Mcnicol with the trainers during the certificate presentation

Sergeant Mcnicol during the training in Sydney