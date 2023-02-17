Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,515 in the last 365 days.

Labour Mobility Unit reiterates warning over bogus agents

 

THE Labour Mobility Unit within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade has reiterated its warning over individuals posing as recruitment agents for the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme.

The warning came after claims on social media that people posing as local agents are charging upfront payments for individuals to be recruited as seasonal workers in Australia.

The LMU therefore strongly advised the public that there are no recruiting agents associated with any part of this process and there is no application fee.

The office is aware that as the date for the PALM recruitment drive draws near, the public needs to be vigilant of individuals posing as agents and seeking payment in order to facilitate work in Australia.

The LMU team is also warning people of Bogus Agents claiming to work with members of the team as experienced in a number of incidents.

The public is therefore asked to report to the Police if they have been wronged by people acting as bogus agents.

—-MFAET PRESS RELEASE

You just read:

Labour Mobility Unit reiterates warning over bogus agents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.