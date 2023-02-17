MFAET renews GPS vehicle tracking contract with SkyEye

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade has renewed a contract with SkyEye Solomon Islands for the continuous use of GPS Vehicle Tracking System on its pool of vehicles.

The 12-month contract was renewed yesterday and would enable the Ministry to monitor and report on vehicle usage.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Permanent Secretary, Colin Beck said when the GPS system was first installed, the Ministry noticed a decrease in vehicle movements which also means a decrease in weekly fuel dockets used.

“We are continuously learning as we go with this system on how best we can utilize this system to help us manage our small fleet.

“’So far, I am very happy with this system, I really hope all govt ministry’s seriously look into installing such device to help with vehicle management.

“It has taken away the guess work when it comes to reporting on vehicle usage in the Ministry,” Mr Beck remarked.

The decision by the Ministry to install GPS Vehicle Tracking System on its pool of vehicles was made in 2021 after the MFAET Vehicle Policy was approved.

Skyeye was given a Free Trial of six months in 2021 after which the first contract was signed in January 2022 to December 2022. The Ministry then decided to renew the contract this year for another 12 months.

Out of six vehicles under MFAET, three Vehicles use GPS tracking and Driver Tags, while the other three Vehicles use GPS tracking only.

The system provides automated daily reports for Daily Trip Logs, Trip Log by Driver, Over Speed, and Daily Fuel Usage sent from the system straight to the Ministry. It also monitors vehicles in real-time.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE