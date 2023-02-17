ROAD MAINTENANCE WORKS SCHEDULED ON NIGHT SHIFTS.

Ongoing road maintenance works are scheduled on nightshifts to avoid clogging the city traffic during the day.

A statement from the Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MID) today confirmed that the three contracting companies selected to carry out maintenance works have agreed to this schedule following a meeting with MID Minister Hon. Manasseh Maelanga last week.

The deteriorating Honiara road conditions created by the recent bad weather system is an urgent priority for the Government.

Current maintenance works is critical to ensure transportation services and traffic flow are not disrupted.

Meanwhile, the Ministry further clarified the misleading newspaper report that suggests the tender process for road maintenance works was bypassed.

It said the existing contracting companies were given 3 months contracts prior to the deteriorating conditions.

Their works were, however, hampered by the recent bad weather conditions. Tenders for other maintenance works are currently being assessed.

Ultimate Company drainage cleap up NPF Plaza3

Ultimate Company drainage cleap up NPF Plaza1

Ultimate Company drainage clean up NPF Plaza2

Lee kwok Kwuen Road maintenance- Point Cruz2

Lee kwok Kwuen Road maintenance- Point Cruz1