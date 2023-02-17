El Paso Sector highlights K9 support program

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector welcomed their first support canine to promote resiliency among agents.

U.S. Border Patrol recently launched a nationwide support canine program to help improve the wellbeing of the Border Patrol workforce.

El Paso Sector introduced Blitzen, a 6-month-old black Labrador, to the federal workforce where he works in coordination with the Family Support Unit to respond to all types of critical incidents throughout the Sector. The canine support program is designed to support agents, civilian employees and their families during unfortunate situations and assist them during life challenges that impact their overall health and wellbeing.

Border Patrol chaplains and peer support members will serve as the new support canine handlers, providing emotional care while maintaining confidentiality. Specially assigned canines will help improve emotions, reduce stress, anxiety and depression, while handlers start conversations that can lead to positive recovery and healing in stressful situations.

Canine Blitzen is also expected to visit the community during outreach events.

The United States Border Patrol in El Paso Sector remains committed to providing its workforce and their families with resources and programs that promotes a balanced and healthy approach to life in the workplace and at home.

“The Canine Support Program supports our agents and support staff as they face the challenging environment of their border security mission. The program can mitigate the negative emotional or psychological impact from the stresses they face in their duties,” said El Paso Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Peter Jaquez. “Canine support teams will improve staff morale, assist in emotional recovery, and promote agent resiliency.”

