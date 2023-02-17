Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,473 in the last 365 days.

El Paso Sector highlights K9 support program

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector welcomed their first support canine to promote resiliency among agents.

U.S. Border Patrol recently launched a nationwide support canine program to help improve the wellbeing of the Border Patrol workforce.

El Paso Sector introduced Blitzen, a 6-month-old black Labrador, to the federal workforce where he works in coordination with the Family Support Unit to respond to all types of critical incidents throughout the Sector. The canine support program is designed to support agents, civilian employees and their families during unfortunate situations and assist them during life challenges that impact their overall health and wellbeing.

Border Patrol chaplains and peer support members will serve as the new support canine handlers, providing emotional care while maintaining confidentiality. Specially assigned canines will help improve emotions, reduce stress, anxiety and depression, while handlers start conversations that can lead to positive recovery and healing in stressful situations.

Canine Blitzen is also expected to visit the community during outreach events.

The United States Border Patrol in El Paso Sector remains committed to providing its workforce and their families with resources and programs that promotes a balanced and healthy approach to life in the workplace and at home.

“The Canine Support Program supports our agents and support staff as they face the challenging environment of their border security mission. The program can mitigate the negative emotional or psychological impact from the stresses they face in their duties,” said El Paso Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Peter Jaquez. “Canine support teams will improve staff morale, assist in emotional recovery, and promote agent resiliency.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

El Paso Sector highlights K9 support program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.