ERC Buyout: Break Bread Lending uses FinTech to combat long IRS delays on Employee Retention Credit program
UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the Employee Retention Credit program, signed into law in March 2020 as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, was wonderful in theory; it has failed to provide business owners with the much needed disaster relief they so desperately need quickly enough.
Although the IRS recently added a slew of agents to help bolster their efforts, their current infrastructure cannot handle the influx of 941x filings. The packaging of the credits as an investment tool has led to more business owners doing the complex filing than the IRS could ever have anticipated. This is leading to bottlenecks and delays all the way down the chain. “ERC Mills” are also feeling the affects of the sudden load on their infrastructure, and are experiencing delays in even getting the paperwork calculated and filed to begin with.
Break Bread Lending’s “ERC Flash Pass” aims to stem that tide.
Their advanced AI software perfectly calculates a maximum refund every single time. After the client and the attorney look it over; it’s off to the IRS within a few short hours. Boom. Done.
Those clients who require an even more premium, expedited service can also elect to sell their credits to Break Bread Lending. This would mean you can effectively file and fund your Employee Retention Tax Credits in roughly a week to 10 days. In a world where return checks are taking upwards of six months to a year to arrive, this puts Break Bread Lending head and shoulders above the competition and in the front lines of the crusade against delays.
They can buy your Employee Retention Tax Credits from you and have you fully funded in 3 – 10 business days.
Having access to the capital now has allowed business owners to beat inflation, and put the money to work for them right away.
This is proving to be a very effective and powerful financial tool for small business owners.
By leveraging the ERC Flash Pass program, business owners are able to take the money now for reinvestment or any other purpose . Savvy investors know this is a no brainer.
In a world where time is one of the most valuable commodities, Break Bread Lending's effective, efficient, and remarkably fast Employee Retention Tax Credit buy out with ERC Flash Pass really shines.
ERC Professionals
+1 225-255-1314
ebronston@extracovidfunds.com