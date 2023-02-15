Submit Release
Uzbekistan-China: Solar power plants with a total capacity of 2000 MW to be built in Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, February 15 - Uzbekistan-China: Solar power plants with a total capacity of 2000 MW to be built in Uzbekistan

A delegation led by the Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan has visited the People's Republic of China.

The Ministry of Energy and CEEC ENERGY CHINA signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the construction of solar photovoltaic plants with a total capacity of 2000 MW in Kashkadarya, Samarkand and Bukhara regions.

According to the Ministry, the Chinese company will invest two billion USD in Uzbekistan within the framework of the memorandum.

The first capacity of solar photovoltaic power plants will be put into operation by the end of this year. In 2024, the stations will operate at full capacity. As a result, 5.2 billion kilowatt-hours will be generated annually.

Following the event, the parties agreed on the prospects of these large-scale projects and accelerated the construction of stations.

Source: UzA

