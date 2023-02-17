Rainscreen Cladding Market Continues to Expand at a Rapid CAGR 6.0% Forecast by 2030 | Valcan, Sika AG, CGL Systems

The rainscreen cladding market is expected to reach $206,638.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% forecast by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rainscreen Cladding Market is a segment of the construction industry that is focused on the installation of exterior wall cladding systems that provide both aesthetic appeal and protection from weather elements. Rainscreen cladding systems are designed to allow for air flow and drainage between the exterior cladding and the building envelope, thereby reducing the potential for moisture infiltration and water damage.

The global rainscreen cladding market size was $113,313.0 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $206,638.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

The rainscreen cladding market has grown rapidly in recent years, driven by increased demand for high-performance building materials, environmental concerns, and the need for energy-efficient construction solutions. Rainscreen cladding systems are popular in commercial, institutional, and residential construction projects, with applications ranging from office buildings and hospitals to apartments and single-family homes.

Rockwool International A/S, Kingspan Group, Sika AG, SFS Group AG, CGL Systems Ltd, Trespa International B.V., Valcan, Sotech Optima ALL, The Clarison Group Ltd (Alucraft Ltd), and Euro Panels Overseas N.V.

The materials used in rainscreen cladding systems vary widely, and can include aluminum, steel, zinc, copper, fiber cement, and various types of natural stone and wood. The choice of materials is typically based on factors such as aesthetics, durability, cost, and environmental impact.

Some of the key benefits of rainscreen cladding systems include improved energy efficiency, reduced maintenance costs, enhanced durability and weather resistance, and increased aesthetic appeal. In addition, rainscreen cladding can be used to meet building codes and energy efficiency standards, and may qualify for various sustainability certifications and incentives.

Overall, the rainscreen cladding market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by ongoing demand for high-performance building materials, increased focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, and the need for durable and aesthetically appealing building solutions.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Rainscreen Cladding market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Rainscreen Cladding market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

