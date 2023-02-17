Group of Friends on Intersecting Challenges of Climate Change and Women, Peace and Security Agenda Created at Morocco's Initiative

MOROCCO, February 17 - The creation of a Group of Friends on the intersecting challenges of climate change and the Women, Peace and Security Agenda, an initiative of the Kingdom, was announced Thursday at the end of an event organized at the headquarters of the pan-African organization in Addis Ababa, by Morocco in collaboration with the African Union.

The Group of Friends on the cross-cutting challenges of climate change and the Women, Peace and Security Agenda which has just been launched "will allow senior officials from different sides to support this exercise so that the nexus Women, Peace and Climate Change can be an element present in all our interactions and at all levels," said Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita at this high-level event.

"The Group of Friends on the intersecting challenges of climate change and the Women, Peace and Security Agenda should be seen as a diverse coalition, especially not African, but open to all those who share the same vision and approach to these issues," added the Minister who chaired this high-level event which was marked by the participation of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of African States and European countries, the Vice-Chairperson of the African Union Commission, the Commissioners of the African Union, international partners, international organizations, UN Women, and civil society, in order to intensify the political mobilization of African States in these strategic areas.

This initiative is a success, said the Minister, noting that "today everyone is aware that Africa does not need documents, Africa does not need projects, does not need ideas (...), Africa needs interaction with its partners, support with its partners."

Africa "must set the example, it must take ownership of its own projects and begin to provide its own answers before interacting with its partners," said Bourita.

"You can count on the Kingdom of Morocco. In accordance with the instructions of HM King Mohammed VI we will support this initiative, we will implement the Tangier Declaration and we will back the implementation of this Group of Friends to make it a real coalition," said the minister.

Placed under the theme "the intersecting challenges of climate change and the Women, Peace and Security Agenda in Africa", this event organized on the sidelines of the 42nd session of the Executive Council of the African Union, comes within the framework of the implementation by Morocco of its first National Action Plan (NAP) on Women, Peace and Security (WPS), launched on 23 March 2022.

This Plan is a platform for action on preventive diplomacy, mediation and peacekeeping, the promotion of a culture of peace and equality, and the economic participation of women. This initiative is in line with the High Orientations of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, as contained in His Speech on the occasion of the 23rd Throne Day, for the promotion of gender equality and women's rights as the foundations of a modern and democratic society.

The holding of this event was a success by the quality of the presence and allowed the implementation of this approach. "In relation to global challenges, only an approach of cooperation, only an approach of interaction would be effective," said Bourita.

This event is a beginning of a coalition for action: "less talk, more action", said the Minister in a speech on this occasion.

This ministerial meeting was also held in the context of the common vision of Morocco and the African Union for a sustainable emergence of Africa and the role of African women in addressing the challenge of climate change.

MAP: 16 February 2023