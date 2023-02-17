Earthquake in Türkiye: Thirteen Deaths among Moroccan Nationals (Embassy)

MOROCCO, February 17 - The death toll among the Moroccan community in Türkiye, in the violent earthquake that hit the south of the country, has now reached thirteen, the Embassy of the Kingdom in Ankara said Thursday.

Three new fatalities were confirmed, adding to the ten announced earlier, says the diplomatic representation.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş in southern Türkiye on Monday, causing huge damage in the localities of "Gaziantep", "Adana", "Malatya", "Diyarbakir", "Sanliurfa" and "Osmaniye" in addition to the epicenter.

A few hours after this first violent tremor, another earthquake struck north of the city of Gaziantep with almost the same intensity and near the epicenter of the first earthquake, which worsened the toll of the disaster.

To date, the death toll has risen to more than 36,000 and 100,000 injured.

The Turkish authorities declared an official mourning for a period of seven days and a state of emergency in the affected areas for three months.

MAP: 16 February 2023