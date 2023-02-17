Submit Release
Morocco's Transport Minister Meets with UK Minister of State for Trade and Business

MOROCCO, February 17 - Minister of Transport and Logistics, Mohammed Abdelajalil, held talks on Thursday in Rabat with the British Minister of State for Trade and Business, Nigel Huddleston.

In a statement to MAP after this meeting, Abdelajalil said that several topics were discussed at this occasion, including the British willingness to support Moroccan projects relating to railroads and civil aviation, in addition to ways to strengthen trade ties between the two countries, particularly through the proposed maritime link between Morocco and the United Kingdom.

For his part, Huddleston, on a working visit to the Kingdom, welcomed the level of trade between the two countries, which are around 2.7 billion pounds sterling, highlighting the multiple prospects for cooperation that cover sectors such as agriculture, transport, infrastructure and goods and services.

He also expressed his willingness to consolidate these ties by taking advantage of opportunities in other sectors.

Earlier in the day, Huddleston had a meeting with the Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali, focused on strengthening bilateral relations in the field of renewable energy, particularly green hydrogen, as well as the business potential and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in energy transition and sustainable development.

MAP: 16 February 2023

