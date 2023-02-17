Submit Release
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Fatal accident at Blanket Mine

ST HELIER, Jersey, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with regret that Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia") CMCLCMCLCMCL)) reports that an accident took place in the afternoon of February 16, 2023 at the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe, as a result of which one Blanket Mine employee was killed.  The accident related to secondary blasting.

Further details cannot be released pending the outcome of an enquiry into this accident by the relevant authorities.

Caledonia expresses its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall		 Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
   
Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie		 Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
   
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings		 Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
   
BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray		 Tel: +44 207 138 3204
   
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham		 Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
   
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda		 Tel: +263 77802131
   
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa		 Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

