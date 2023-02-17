Submit Release
The 2023 Hyundai Sonata is Now Available for Test Drives at Hyundai of St. Augustine

Drivers can schedule a test drive of the 2023 Hyundai Sonata at the Hyundai of St. Augustine dealership.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exciting news for car enthusiasts! The 2023 Hyundai Sonata is now available for test drives at Hyundai of St. Augustine. This model features a sleek design, improved performance and a wealth of cutting-edge safety and technology features. Prospective customers in St. Augustine, Florida, can now get their hands on the 2023 Hyundai Sonata at the Hyundai of St. Augustine dealership.    

Under the hood, the 2023 Sonata is powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers a power rating of 291 hp and 311 lb.-ft. of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is also available as an option. Inside, the redesigned cabin of the 2023 Sonata offers spacious and modern features that provide drivers with an unparalleled driving experience. Passengers will enjoy the comfort of the premium leather seats that can be heated or cooled, depending on the weather. Safety features are abundant in this model, including Pedestrian Detection, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) and Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM).

The team at Hyundai of St. Augustine provides its customers with the best possible car-buying experience. Their knowledgeable sales team is available to help customers explore the many features of the 2023 Sonata and assist with any questions or concerns. The dealership also offers easy financing options and competitive pricing, ensuring customers get a great deal on this outstanding vehicle.

Interested customers can browse the dealership's website: https://www.hyundaiofstaugustine.com/ to schedule a test drive online. For detailed information on the 2023 Hyundai Sonata, they can also visit the dealership at 2898 US 1 South, St. Augustine, FL 32086 or contact them directly by phone at 904-567-7175.

Andrew DiFeo, Hyundai of St. Augustine, 904-567-7175, adifeo1@aol.com

 

