Cast Removal Devices Market Worth US$ 268.69 million by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Cast Removal Devices Market is expected to clock US$ 268.69 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Casts are supportive devices, keeping the bone in the proper position for a time, thereby accelerating the healing process of broken bones. The cast devices, particularly the casting saw blades, are composed of a variety of materials, including iron nitride, stainless steel, and titanium nitride. These devices are safe and do not cause any wounds or damage to the patient's skin upon contact. Cast removal tools have exceptional longevity, good cutting performance, and are simple to use.

Market Drivers

During the forecast period, the global cast removal devices market is expected to rise slowly and steadily. Rising roadside accidents, resulting in non-fatal injuries, are positively influencing the growth of the global cast removal devices market demand. The key reasons driving the growth of the cast removal equipment market are the increased requirement for casting and rising incidences of fractures and osteoporosis. Additionally, the growing number of orthopedic hospitals due to the continually increasing number of fractures aids in the growth of the cast removal devices market. The increased knowledge about bone-related disorders, such as bone cancer, bone density, bone infections, osteonecrosis, and osteoporosis propels the market growth. Furthermore, expanding research efforts with the continual launch of innovative products as a result of continuing studies on the evolution of technologies significantly impact the global cast removal device market.

The global cast removal devices market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Saw Type, Application, End-user, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation'

The applications in the global cast removal devices market have been classified into the:

Plaster Of Paris (POP) Cast Removal

Fiberglass Casting Tape Cast Removal

Fiberglass casting tape removal segment dominates the global market with the largest revenue share. Fiberglass casts have gained a good amount of popularity as an alternative to traditional Plaster of Paris casts, due to the increased preference among patients and healthcare practitioners. Fiberglass casts are commonly used in post-operative recovery, rejoining shattered bones, and other conditions that need immobilization. The major benefit of fiberglass casts, such as their lightweight and ease of application, is projected to drive demand for fiberglass casts throughout the projection period.

At the same time, POP cast removal is predicted to expand slowly throughout the projection timeframe of 2022 to 2030. The consistent expansion of this market may be ascribed to many benefits given by this type of material, including cost-effectiveness, wide availability, simplicity of molding techniques, and strength in the casting process. Furthermore, it is permeable to both radiography and air, letting the skin breathe after casting. As a result, these variables are to blame for the sluggish expansion of the POP category, boosting the total market growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation'

The global cast removal devices market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America is the largest shareholder in the global market for cast removal equipment. The quick expansion of this region's cast removal equipment market may be ascribed mostly to local manufacturers and a high incidence of traffic injuries. Furthermore, a large population base for the elderly and a significant population for osteoporosis diseases contribute to market growth in this region.

Additionally, Europe holds the second-largest share of the global cast removal market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies and a considerably high geriatric population. Similarly, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market for cast removal devices, ascribed to trends such as a large patient population, increasing osteoporosis incidences, and a rapidly growing elderly population. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of enhanced healthcare facilities & services with a developing healthcare system also drives the overall growth of the cast removal devices market in the Asia Pacific region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the cast removal devices market are:

Essity AB

Treu-Instrumente GmbH

Oscimed SA

Prime Medical Inc.

De Soutter Medical Limited

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Stryker Corporation

Hanshin Medical Co. Ltd.

HEBUmedical GmbH

Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

Medezine Ltd.

McArthur Medical Sales Inc.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL CAST REMOVAL DEVICES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY SAW TYPE Electric Cast Saw Pneumatic Powered Cast Saw Battery-Powered Cast Saw GLOBAL CAST REMOVAL DEVICES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Plaster of Paris (POP) Cast Removal Fiberglass Casting Tape Removal GLOBAL CAST REMOVAL DEVICES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

TOC Continued..

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

