Last call for wine producers to take part in 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls 2023

Registration for the seventh edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, the prestigious international wine selection event organized by Veronafiere held on 28-30 March, will close on 24 February.

VERONA, Italy, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, the wine selection event organized by Veronafiere, will take place on 28-30 March in Verona, in the days immediately preceding Vinitaly 2023, one of the most important international wine fairs in the world. The three-day blind tasting concludes with the selection of the best wines that achieve a score of 90 and above, which are then promoted on the international stage. The deadline to register wines is 24 February 2023. Until then, online registration is open at: https://www.5starwines.it/registrazioni/?lang=en.

Over three days a panel of international judges tastes the wines, evaluates their organoleptic characteristics and assigns a score to each and every entrant. The final result is based on the evaluation of more than 70 international judges, from a wide variety of diverse backgrounds, among them Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, WSET diploma holders, VIA experts and ambassadors, oenologists and journalists. The Panel Chair, the principal judge of each panel, assigns a score of up to 100 points. Wines that obtain a score of 90 or higher proceed to a second round of tasting by the General Chairs, a senior panel of international judges, who then determine the final score.

Selected wines that obtain a score of 90 or above are also included in the official guide, 5StarWines – the Book, with a dedicated tasting note. The Book was created with the aim of offering wine producers an effective promotional and marketing tool for their company, while rewarding the quality of the wines and producers presented in it. Published in English in print and digital formats, the Book is disseminated in Italy and abroad, at international trade fairs, B2B meetings, tastings and masterclasses geared towards professionals in the sector, guaranteeing selected wines maximum exposure in front of key global players.

Pedro Ballesteros Torres, Master of Wine, VIA Ambassador and one of the General Chairs of this edition, explains the importance of the event: «What makes this event special is the combination of depth and breadth of wines that each year's line-up of entries reveals, the diverse group of tasters, and the efficiency of the organization that lies behind it all.»

The final preparatory stages of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls are now well underway, centering around the event's stockroom. With the closing of registrations on 24 February, wineries have until 28 February to deliver their samples, which are then anonymized. This process, a crucial step towards guaranteeing the objectivity of the selection, is achieved by inserting the bottle in an anonymized fabric case, to which a special code is applied, uniquely attributed to the sample by the Organizing Committee. The 5StarWines team, under the supervision of experts from Assoenologi (the Association of Italian Oenologists), then organise the wines into batches and assign them to the Panels for tasting.

Participating in 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls and inclusion in the official guide, 5StarWines – the Book, is an unmissable opportunity for wineries. To explore the full benefits of this edition, consult the 5StarWines website: https://www.5starwines.it/strumento-di-marketing/?lang=en. For registration assistance or more information, email: 5star@justdothework.it.

-----------

About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its seventh edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting designed to give wineries the opportunity to increase the visibility of their products on the international stage. A highly qualified panel of wine professionals taste and score — using a 100-point scale — each participating wine. In the 2022 edition, over 2,300 wines took part in the competition and 960 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Book is an invaluable tool for promotional and commercial purposes that introduces international buyers and wine enthusiasts alike to the best quality wine products currently on the market.

Media Contact

5STARWINES & WINE WITHOUT WALLS MEDIA TEAM, Just Do The Work, 0458101447, media@justdothework.it

SOURCE 5StarWines