HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Guarantor (if any): NA
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000                   / EUR 650,000,000                 
Description: FRN due 18th July 2024         / Fixed rate due 18th January 2029
Offer price: 100                                         / 99.931                             
Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe
   

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

