Gemcorp Capital launches ground-breaking initiative in support of Africa’s emerging artists

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gemcorp Capital Management is pleased to announce the launch of its flagship Emerging Artists Initiative.

The not-for-profit programme, is the first of its kind in Africa and will see a significant investment – over time – in brilliant young artists across the continent.

Emerging Artists will focus on identifying talent in Africa, across various disciplines with the view to showcase their work to a broader audience which will include a fully sponsored exhibition in London, with other profile-raising opportunities where possible.

A first event in this series was held in London at the tail end of 2022, where four artists, and their work were featured at an exhibition, hosted by Gemcorp Capital. The master of ceremonies was author of the book Africa is not a country, Dipo Faloyin.

Additional events and exhibitions are planned for later in this year where a new cohort of artists will be selected, sponsored, and given an opportunity to showcase their work to an audience in London.

Gemcorp Capital Chief Investment Officer, Parvoleta Shtereva said: “We are pleased to be pioneering this project across the continent. Our experience working in Africa has revealed the abundance of young creative talent – working hard to get ahead in their budding careers. We will work in partnership with these artists, providing the platform they deserve, to elevate their already brilliant work. The Emerging Artists initiative is merely an extension of the work we already do on the continent and is the privilege to be on this journey.”

Gemcorp Capital Chief Executive Officer, Atanas Bostandjiev said: “This initiative is deeply important to us. There have been long-held misconceptions and prejudices about Africa. We know, from our extensive experience on the ground, that these are untrue, and we are determined to continue working alongside the brightest talent to dispel them, and to help paint a positive picture of the continent's potential."

Gemcorp Capital is as an independent investment management firm focused on emerging markets. Gemcorp Capital has facilitated over US$6 billion worth of investments in credit and equity transactions since inception. The firm is looking to invest at least $10 billion in Africa over the next decade, mainly in the form of debt deals in partnership with other institutional investors.

Media Enquiries:
gemcorp@citigatedewerogerson.com


Primary Logo

