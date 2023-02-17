MOU to Boost Development of the Korea-Cambodia ICT Convergence Industry
Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency and Ministry of Post and Telecommunications MOU establishes business expansion in Cambodia for XR and Metaverse companies
South Korea is being welcomed to launch education projects equipped with technology and innovation in Cambodia’s education system for which skillful human resources can be provided”PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency (President & CEO Jeong Mun-seob, “BIPA”) announced that they signed an MOU with Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (H.E. Mr. Vandeth Chea, “MPTC”) to drive the ICT industry in Korea and Cambodia via the ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village Project.
— Jeong Mun-seob, President & CEO, BIPA
The ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village Project, built on the virtual convergence technology, aims at promoting the ICT exchange and mutual growth between Korea and ASEAN, supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) and Busan Metropolitan City since 2020. BIPA has conducted the project with National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) as well as the Korea-ASEAN XR joint projects by establishing various infrastructure and production supporting programs based on the Korea and ASEAN ICT convergence technology.
The Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPTC) is the government ministry that governs the postal system and the telecommunications systems of Cambodia. MPTC promote effective network infrastructure connectivity and accessible services of Post, Telecommunications, and ICT sectors across the Kingdom of Cambodia. Since its establishment in 1993, it has carried out various activities such as drafting digital government policy and masterplan and establishment of working group on sim cards management of cellular operators etc.
This MOU helps BIPA and MPTC to cooperate based on their networks and expertise for the development of XR and Metaverse industries in both countries, covering R&D and support on Cambodia-Korea joint project, network sharing at ASEAN-Korea, education programs that foster the XR specialists.
Jeong Mun-seob, President & CEO of BIPA noted, “Cambodia is the “true heart” of ASEAN in terms of young population and connectivity. In particular, South Korea is being welcomed to launch education projects equipped with technology and innovation in Cambodia’s education system for which skillful human resources can be provided.”
Nicole Yeong
Frost & Sullivan
nicole.yeong@frost.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn