Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,618 in the last 365 days.

MOU to Boost Development of the Korea-Cambodia ICT Convergence Industry

Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency and Ministry of Post and Telecommunications MOU establishes business expansion in Cambodia for XR and Metaverse companies

South Korea is being welcomed to launch education projects equipped with technology and innovation in Cambodia’s education system for which skillful human resources can be provided”
— Jeong Mun-seob, President & CEO, BIPA
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency (President & CEO Jeong Mun-seob, “BIPA”) announced that they signed an MOU with Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (H.E. Mr. Vandeth Chea, “MPTC”) to drive the ICT industry in Korea and Cambodia via the ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village Project.

The ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village Project, built on the virtual convergence technology, aims at promoting the ICT exchange and mutual growth between Korea and ASEAN, supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) and Busan Metropolitan City since 2020. BIPA has conducted the project with National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) as well as the Korea-ASEAN XR joint projects by establishing various infrastructure and production supporting programs based on the Korea and ASEAN ICT convergence technology.

The Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPTC) is the government ministry that governs the postal system and the telecommunications systems of Cambodia. MPTC promote effective network infrastructure connectivity and accessible services of Post, Telecommunications, and ICT sectors across the Kingdom of Cambodia. Since its establishment in 1993, it has carried out various activities such as drafting digital government policy and masterplan and establishment of working group on sim cards management of cellular operators etc.

This MOU helps BIPA and MPTC to cooperate based on their networks and expertise for the development of XR and Metaverse industries in both countries, covering R&D and support on Cambodia-Korea joint project, network sharing at ASEAN-Korea, education programs that foster the XR specialists.

Jeong Mun-seob, President & CEO of BIPA noted, “Cambodia is the “true heart” of ASEAN in terms of young population and connectivity. In particular, South Korea is being welcomed to launch education projects equipped with technology and innovation in Cambodia’s education system for which skillful human resources can be provided.”

Nicole Yeong
Frost & Sullivan
nicole.yeong@frost.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

MOU to Boost Development of the Korea-Cambodia ICT Convergence Industry

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.