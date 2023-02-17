HM the King's Leadership Highly Commended at Ministerial Meeting on Climate Change Challenges in Africa

MOROCCO, February 17 - HM King Mohammed VI's leadership in mobilizing collective action to address the urgent challenges of climate change in Africa was highly praised by participants in the ministerial meeting on "the intersecting challenges of climate change and the Women, Peace and Security Agenda in Africa" organized Thursday in Addis Ababa by Morocco in collaboration with the African Union on the sidelines of the 42nd session of the African Union Executive Council.

Participants in this high-level meeting chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita, with the participation of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of African States and European countries, the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Commissioners of the African Union, international partners, UN Women, and civil society, recalled their commitment to the Declaration of the First African Action Summit, held in Marrakech on November 16, 2016, on the sidelines of the COP 22.

Participants welcomed the holding of this meeting, in the context of the crucial challenges posed by climate change and its impacts on international peace and security and women's security, empowerment and participation, particularly in Africa.

They stressed the need for member states to support the African Climate Commissions established by the African Action Summit organized at the initiative of His Majesty King Mohammed VI on the sidelines of COP22 in Marrakech in 2016.

They expressed their gratitude to the Kingdom of Morocco and the African Union Commission for organizing this high-level event, and affirmed their continued commitment to fostering effective and action-oriented multilateral action to address the intersecting challenges of climate change and women, peace, and security agenda.

They further expressed their appreciation for the Kingdom's strong commitment to gender equality and the promotion of women's rights as the foundation for Africa's emergence.

Recalling that Africa contributes the least to climate change while suffering most of its adverse consequences, they emphasized the specific impact of climate change on African island states and the Sahel states.

They expressed concern about the threats posed by climate change to peace, security, stability and prosperity on the African continent, and further highlighted the effects of climate change on African women.

MAP: 16 February 2023